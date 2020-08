பயங்கரவாத அச்சம், சுகாதாரப் பணியாளர்களின் தியாகம்... ஆப்பிரிக்கா போலியோவை வென்றது எப்படி?

In this Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016 file photo, a health official administers a polio vaccine to a child at a camp for people displaced by Islamist Extremists, in Maiduguri, Nigeria. Health authorities on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 are expected to declare the African continent free of the wild poliovirus after decades of effort, though cases of vaccine-derived polio are still sparking outbreaks of the paralyzing disease in more than a dozen countries. AP / Sunday Alamba