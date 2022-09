Published: 03 Sep 2022 8 PM Updated: 03 Sep 2022 8 PM 🔴 `இதுதான் Sex-னு தப்பு தப்பா புரிஞ்சுட்டு இருக்காங்க!’ - Sexuality Educator Jayashree Explains பிரியங்கா.ப

Here in this video, Founder of Uyirmei, and Sexuality Educator Jayashree talks about the importance of mutual pleasure in sex. She talks about intimacy and its types. She also talks about the topics that are considered as taboo in our society.