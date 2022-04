Published: 06 Apr 2022 7 AM Updated: 06 Apr 2022 7 AM Vagina Healthy-ஆ இருக்க தயிர் சாப்பிடலாமா? - Doctor Explains | Tips To Maintain Vaginal Hygiene பிரியங்கா.ப +

Here in this video Dr.Nandhini, Gynaecologist from fortis malar hospital talks about women vaginal hygiene. She gives tips to maintain your vagina, do's & dont's of private hygiene and much more. She also talks about urinary incontinence and workout to tighten your pelvic area.