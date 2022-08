Published: 11 Aug 2022 7 PM Updated: 11 Aug 2022 7 PM "Mind & Body-க்கு சேர்த்து Workout பண்ணுவேன்!" - Actress Amala Paul's Fitness Secrets | Cadaver பிரியங்கா.ப சனா

Here in this video Actress Amala Paul shares the reason why she cut her hair short. She tells about her fitness routine, favorite food, and places in Chennai.