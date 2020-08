`ஆதிபராசக்தி' ஜெயலலிதாவைக் கண் முன் கொண்டுவந்த ஒப்பனைக் கலைஞர்!

View this post on Instagram

Bravery, courageous, generous, intelligence and elegance! These words can best describe the Iron Lady of Tamilnadu! In fact, she is a pride to womanhood and she had instilled a plenty of good deeds to the society which still stands and speak about her golden period of ruling! It’s none other than Selvi J Jayalalitha(amma)! While it is inevitable that she is unparalleled and there can never be another Amma, it’s just a re-creation of her look to bring in back her memories! It’s a small tribute to the great icon of India! In the line of many Indian actresses playing her biopic such as RamyaKrishnan, KanganaRanawat, we have tried to glorify her with this small re-creation look! I hope I didn’t disappoint you with the first re-creation look of Amma! As much as I am happy to post the first look pictures, I am also kind of anxious and desperate to know all your feedback! Hope you’ll like this re-creation! Let’s reminisce the intelligent queen!!! Looking forward to your invaluable feedback! Thanks!!! @kannanraajamanickam #makeover @annustailoring #outfit @m.a.n.g.a.i @megalagoldcovering #jewelry #assistant @geehan_makeup @thulasi_makeup @subalakshana @ranjani_kamarusamy @siddhartkumaar #amma #jeyalalitha