Published: 22 Nov 2022 1 PM Updated: 22 Nov 2022 1 PM நீங்க Correct-ஆன Underwear தான் Use பண்றீங்களா? Types Of Panties | Women's Lingerie பிரியங்கா.ப லெனின்.பா

Here in this video our host harsha goes to kaveri textiles, medavakkam and shows us the variety of women underwear. She explains about the types of panties and what type of underwear to use with different clothes.