The Ever-Changing Love! - Ananda Vikatan Survey Results | Valentine's Day Special

'No one's privacy is respected. Everyone wants to snoop into others' personal life'. This is the common perception of our society. But in this regard too, The Survey shows a changing trend. For a question on living together culture, it was surprising that 60% of the answers were 'It's one's own matter of privacy. It is not fair to intervene in others'. This mindset is a welcome change.

Also, people have normalized break-ups and love failures. 76% of them say they would marry a person who had a love failure.

The Next Question's response also caught us off-guard. 'Is it right to love someone based on caste and religion?’ was the question. 45% of participants dismissed it as ‘foolishness'. 40% questioned, ‘Can love be preplanned?’. And Surprisingly 14% have responded ‘Yes’.

Also, Cinema has lost its influence to Social Media and the Internet which is now shaping today's perception of love and relationships. This reflects in the survey.

And there is this Question which exists from the inception of time. 'Is possessiveness common in love or not?’. We had varied responses to this one. 'It is quite common to have other friends’ told 27.4% of the participants. 'Yes, I will get possessive' said 32% of the participants. 40.6% answered ‘Even If I feel so. I will not bother my partner'. These responses show the mindset of people not wanting to interfere in their partner's life too much.

'Life has evolved. Generations have passed and so has changed the love and perception about love' is the inference we get from this survey. Even with all these changes, Love is still the driving force of life on this planet!

- Lalitha Shankaran