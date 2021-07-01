An attitude for altitude! Manali to Leh

Since time immemorial, humans have had a fascination with reaching the top. Every mountain top must be climbed, every ceiling breached. It is as such no surprise, that automobile enthusiasts consider the Manali-Leh route one of their dream destinations.

This obsession with crunching our wheels over the highest passes of the world, takes an even more extreme obsession with pedal powered bicycles. For most cyclists of India, riding from Manali to Leh is a journey beyond the ordinary. This altitude attracts, to the point where, cyclists from different countries of the world, visit India, just to ride these remarkable mountains. Recently, one of the highest bicycle races of the world, La La Land Ultra, was held in this frozen desert.

Life at this altitude requires a different attitude when compared to the plains below. An attitude of overconfidence might lead to a setback down here, but it can be lethal up there. These high mountains teach us humility and the magnanimity of nature.

Preparation for this arduous route begins a solid 6 months in advance. It’s not just the spirit that should be willing to undertake this journey, but the body as well! Regular bicycle rides and training, will ensure that you are well equipped to take on the daunting task at hand. You end up not just changing your physical regimen but your entire lifestyle. From eating healthy, to sleeping properly to being a part of Fit India.