Road trip to the Seven Sisters

Road trips in Northeast India are journeys that take you through some of India’s most sublime end-of-the-world landscapes. Having only recently made its way onto Indian travel itineraries as an offbeat and budget-friendly destination, Northeast India has a rich and diverse historical, natural and cultural legacy and the best way to experience it is through a road trip. The seven sisters which make up the northeast of India is a land that has barely been explored by most Indian travellers. The logistical challenges of getting there was a deterrent for explorers. But the last couple of decades have seen significant improvement in terms of road, rail and air travel infrastructure.

Better connectivity has seen people from around the country venturing out to these seven states and returning wide-eyed with the beauty of the place. The time is now ripe for you to plan out your next long road trip to this magnificent region of the country.

You can fly to Guwahati from any part of the country and start your trip from there. Or you can drive down from wherever you are located via Siliguri and the so-called ‘chicken’s neck’ to enter the Northeast. Here’s what you can expect when visiting these beautiful lands.