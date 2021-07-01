Weekend Destinations Around Delhi

Agra

An entirely different trip as compared to the previous three destinations. Agra is a big metropolitan city in Uttar Pradesh, which is just 250 km from Delhi. Most famous for the Taj Mahal, Agra has a host of other Mughal legacies as well to visit.

The journey to Agra can be as pleasurable as getting there, as you drive on one of the finest roads of the country in the form of the Yamuna Expressway. The city itself has something special for those with a sweet tooth, the ‘petha’ of this place is famous, which is a kind of pumpkin preserve.

For those interested in architecture and history, there are numerous monuments to be explored. Including the World Heritage, Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Akbar’s Tomb, there are plenty of other smaller places which are equally worth a visit. If the city isn’t sufficient, you also have the neighbouring holy land of Mathura, along the way. Or you can drive down to Fatehpur Sikri which is just 35 km away.

Agra is teeming with history and culture for the traveller looking for such in a big bustling city. It is not a place to visit for people looking to get out of the city and absorb nature.