Published: 13 Aug 2022 6 PM Updated: 13 Aug 2022 6 PM என் Weight-னால நிறைய வாய்ப்புகளை இழந்திருக்கேன்! - Saranya Ravichandran | Weightloss Journey பிரியங்கா.ப சு.சூர்யா கோமதி

Here in this video Actress saranya ravichandran shares her 13 kgs weightloss journey. She shares about the diet and workout routine that she followed. She also does the workouts that she follows in her routine.