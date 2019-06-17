Banana powder ₹ 500 / Kg, Banana chocolate ₹ 750 / Kg... High profiting value addition! | Banana powder ₹ 500 / Kg, Banana chocolate ₹ 750 / Kg... High profiting value addition!

Banana powder ₹ 500 / Kg, Banana chocolate ₹ 750 / Kg... High profiting value addition!

‘Farmers should come forward to provide value addition to at least some part of their agriculture produce. Only then it is possible to escalate profit’, thus suggested by agriculture economists and expects for years. There are many farmers who have been value adding their products, gaining high profit. One among them is Jegadeesan from Virudhunagar district. He makes value addition to the banana that he grows at his farmland. He serves the society of Thirunelveli District Banana Cultivating Farmers as President and also as Director of Tamilnadu Banana Producers Agency in Trichi.

We met him at his residence in Thalavaipuram, near Rajapalayam. “We have been into the textile business, since the time of my grandfather. We do agriculture along with that business. When it was time for me, I took charge of our family business and agriculture. At the beginning, I was also using chemical inputs in our agriculture endeavors. As it was proving expensive I switched to natural farming. I have been following natural farming methods for the past eight years.

We have forty acres of land in total. There are coconuts in 12 acres of land. There were Sevvazhai, Nendhran, Elaikki and country varieties of banana as intercrops. At present, I have prepared the land area to have a banana plantation, exclusively.

In spite of growing them in natural methods I was not able to get right price for the bananas. Particularly, at the advent of mango season, there will be a negative impact in banana marketing. It will not attract even a reasonable price. That was the reason for me to sell them by way of value addition. I learnt how to prepare banana powder by attending a training programme at Madurai Agriculture College. Though I found it difficult to get a market for the powder, at the beginning, it gained momentum gradually. That nudged me to move ahead, by making banana chocolate, by virtue of attending another training programme at Tamil Nadu Agriculture University. I have become a member of the Trade Development Movement, Tamil Nadu Agriculture University, Coimbatore”. Then he began to describe how value addition is being made.

“Sevvazhai, Nendhran and country varieties of banana are suitable for making powder. Each raw banana from the bunch should be plucked out and cleaned thoroughly. Boil them in a vessel. When boiled adequately, cool them and peel the skin out. Cut them into slices and keep them in solar dryer for three days. The dried slices can then be machine ground into powder.





The powder of Nendran contains high nutrients. If pregnant women and young children drink milk mixed with this powder, they will be assured of adequate nutrients. Nendran banana powder is of high demand in Kerala and Nagaland.

Sevvazhai powder has the property of increasing red blood cells and also the germ cells. Powder of country variety bananas is good for those who suffer from lack of adequate insulin in the body. Sweet gruel made from country banana powder, hand pound rice, black gram powder and country jaggery is a good option to gain physical strength.

Elaikki variety is suitable for making chocolates. Cleaned fruits of it can be solar dried for three days. The dry fruits are cut into slices and soaked in honey for one full day. Then they are again solar dried for two days. The pieces are then soaked in chocolate mix, refrigerated for an hour and then wrapped with a cover and sold. When the plantations are affected by natural disaster, the young and immature fruits can be collected and made into paste, called ‘thokku’, for selling. The paste can be made from any variety of banana. But they should be young and immature. If they are mature, then they can be used to make powder.

Collect immature banana separately from the bunch, boil them and peel of the skin. Grind them into paste. Add salt, green chilies, curry leaves and chili powder to the paste; ‘thokku’ is ready”. Then Jagadeesan shared the income statement with us.

“Currently, I have been selling banana powder from Nendhran and country varieties. I make 200 kg of country banana powder, 200 kg of Nendhran powder and 100 kg of chocolates.

At the rate of Rs 500 per kg of banana powder, we get Rs 2,00,000 from selling 400 kg of powder. Deducting Rs 80,000 towards expenditure, we get a net profit of Rs 1,20,000. To make 400 kg of powder we need 1,600 kg of banana. If the same amount is sold in the market directly we could only earn Rs 30,000.

If the same is value added, the profit keeps multiplying. At the rate of Rs 750 per kg of banana chocolate, we get Rs 75,000 from selling 100 kg of chocolate. Deducting Rs 30,000 towards expenditure, we get a net profit of Rs 45,000. To make 100 kg of chocolate we need 600 kg of banana. If the same amount is sold in the market directly we could only earn Rs 6,000.

Profit gets increasingly multiplied when the product is value added”. Thus he concluded. “It is essential to have adequate training in value adding the bananas. Besides, it is better to interact with those who already are value adding the product. This should be followed by ensuring adequate market for the value added products. Then one should get into value addition process. By adhering to these, one would surely witness a great profit”. He happily bid farewell to us.

To contact,

Jagadeesan, Mobile: 94439 62191

Training Every Week

We spoke to Dr Thangavelu, Professor and Head, Post-Harvest Technology Centre, Agriculture Engineering College and Research Institute, Tamil Nadu Agriculture University, regarding value addition of agriculture products. He said, “We provide training from preserving to value adding of food products through the Post-Harvest Technology Centre.

Training is provided to have value addition on vegetables, fruits, minor millets, Murungai and mushroom. Value addition of banana fruits is also part of the training programme. The programmes are conducted every week for two days. The details of various training programmes on various agriculture products are published in the daily newspapers and also through the website of Tamil Nadu Agriculture University. The fee for each programme is Rs 1500. At the end of successfully completing the course, a certificate will be given to the participants. Those who wish to attend such programmes can directly contact our Centre”.

Contact:

Professor and Head, Post-Harvest Technology Centre, Agriculture Engineering College and Research Institute, Tamil Nadu Agriculture University, Kovai – 641 003, Phone – 0422 - 6611268