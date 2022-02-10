This is what happened a few years before the name Corona spread on this planet . The invitation came for the annual celebration of the Rotary Association interested in the environment. Arranged at a five star hotel near Anna Road, Chennai. Events like this often feature excellent food and sometimes moderate speeches. But, the food at this festival was also delicious. The talk was tied to the weeds. Speaking on self-confidence, one speaker said, “Bees are the best example of how great a figure can be, even if it is small. Bees are a physical miracle. It is for these reasons that bees fly in astonishment, to the extent that all the definitions that scientists have laid down that a bird or a wando can fly are wrong.



Therefore, color, shape, height, etc. are not an obstacle for us to progress in life. If you are confident, you can fly like a bee and win, ”he said. But, I was just thinking about bees.



For years there has been a debate among scientists about how bees fly in the United States, such as the Salomon Papaya menu. "According to the rules of aerodynamics, bees fly miraculously, taking into account body weight, height and wings. It's challenging to know, '' scientists say. Many companies spend billions on research and development. Well, you ask what these studies are for. Once the bees discover the secret of flying, they can change the design of the aircraft and helicopter. Scientists say this will reduce fuel costs.