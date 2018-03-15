Vikatan.com

www.vikatan.com would like to send you push notifications.

Notifications can be turned off anytime from browser settings.

Allow No Thanks!
FRIDAY, MARCH 23, 2018
Posted Date : 13:48 (15/03/2018)
Last updated : 13:48 (15/03/2018)

Did you know about Dhar, J.V.P and Fazal Ali Commissions? - From TNPSC to UPSC

டாக்டர். க.விஜயகார்த்திகேயன் ஐ.ஏ.எஸ்
டாக்டர். க.விஜயகார்த்திகேயன் ஐ.ஏ.எஸ்

#17 General topics for preliminary examination - Indian Polity 

 

Indian Constitution - part 2 

Articles 1 to 4 of our Constitution specifies the administrative jurisdictions and powers of India (also called Bharat in our Constitution). Article 2 gives the power to Parliament to add new states, article 3 gives the power to Parliament to form new states out of existing ones and increasing or decreasing the area of a state, etc. Learn each one clearly. If there is a demand for a new state or formation of a new state happening during the time of your examination, take detailed notes of it as explained in previous topics. Another important subject - for each Act to be passed by the Parliament in which House it needs to be introduced, what majority is required to pass it, etc., can be noted and tabulated clearly. 

 

Sample question 

Which of the following is correct with respect to Article 3 

The Bill to create a new State has to be first introduced in Rajya Sabha only. 

President’s prior approval is required before such an introduction. 

Before giving this prior approval, the President shall send the Bill to the legislative assembly of the parent state(s) from which the new state is proposed to be created. 

Without approval of that legislative assembly, President cannot give prior approval. 

1 only 

2 only ( answer ) 

2,3 only 

1,3 only 

The state delimitation commissions such as Dhar Commission, J.V.P. Commission, Fazal Ali Commission, etc., and when each state was formed must be studied. 

Next, we shall look into citizenship. Articles 5 to 11 deal with this. Besides those, the Citizenship Act of 1955 also has to be learned alongside. As per these, citizenship of India can be attained in 5 ways: 1. Birth 2. Descent 3. Registration 4. Naturalisation 5. Upon adding any foreign territory to the Indian Union. The three occasions by which one loses one’s citizenship are 1. Renunciation 2. Termination 3. Deprivation. Learn the conditions and major judgments related to each. 

Next, let us look into the Fundamental Rights. These are included in Articles 12-35 of Part III. The salient features of the Bill of Rights of USA and Rights of Man of France have found a place in our Fundamental Rights. Articles 12-35 are extremely important and need to be learned really well. Let us look at one line explanation of each article (14-24) now - 

 

Article - One line explanation 

 

14 - Equality before the law 

15 - Prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. ( 15(3), 15(4), 15(5) are exceptions ) 

16 - Equality of opportunity in matters of public employment.

17 - Abolition of untouchability 

18 - Abolition of titles 

19 - Six Rights of citizens (originally there were seven, but 44th amendment took away the right to property. Currently, there  are rights to 1. Speech and expression 2. Assembly 3. Form associations 4. Movement 5. Residence 6. Practice any profession. Art. 19(2) contains the reasonable restrictions on these. 

20 - Protection of certain rights in case of conviction for offenses. Three main features are 1. Ex post facto legislation 2. Double jeopardy 3. The prohibition against self-incrimination.

21 - Right to life and liberty 

22 - Protection against arrest and detention in certain cases

23 - Prohibition of human trafficking and bonded labor 

24 - Prohibition of Child labor 

 

These fundamental rights are extremely important. In each article, learn all special features deeply. From this topic (specifically articles 15,19,20) several questions have come in several examinations. Since you know its importance in advance, transform this subject to your biggest strength. 

 

We will meet in the next topic.

உங்கள் கருத்தைப் பதிவு செய்யுங்கள்

View Comments Post Comment

Related Tags

Tnpsc,Upsc
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

அதிகம் படித்தவை

Advertisement

எடிட்டர் சாய்ஸ்

கைது... கலாட்டா... பில்லா! எம்.ஜி.ஆர் ஆட்சியில் ரஜினிக்கு நடந்தது என்ன? 
placeholder

இதேக் காலக்கட்டத்தில் ரஜினி, சினிமாவில் உயர தொடங்கியிருந்தார். 'முள்ளும் மலரும்', 'பிரியா' படங்கள் சூப்பர் ஹிட் ஆகி, நிறையப் பட வாய்ப்புகள் ரஜினியைத் தேடி...
மகாராஷ்ட்ரா விவசாயிகள் போராட்டம் கற்றுக்கொடுக்கும் பாடங்கள்... கவனிக்குமா தமிழ்நாடு?
placeholder

மகாராஷ்டிராவில் சாத்தியமானது தமிழகத்தில் ஏன் சாத்தியமாகவில்லை?
நீட், காவிரி விவகாரங்களில் மோடிக்கு சவால் விடுவாரா எடப்பாடி பழனிசாமி..?
placeholder

நீட் தேர்வு ரத்து, காவிரி மேலாண்மை வாரியம் அமைக்க வலியுறுத்தி அதைச் செய்வாரா முதல்வரும், அ.தி.மு.க. இணை ஒருங்கிணைப்பாளருமான எடப்பாடி பழனிசாமி..?
ரஜினியின் புதிய பாபா!
placeholder

விமான நிலையத்தில் நிருபர்கள் கேட்ட கேள்விகளுக்கெல்லாம் புன்னகையை மட்டுமே பதிலாகத் தந்துவிட்டு...
மிஸ்டர் கழுகு: 80 சீட் ஜெயிப்போம்! - எடப்பாடி தடாலடி
placeholder

கழுகார் வந்தபோது, நம் கையில் ‘நமது எம்.ஜி.ஆர்’ நாளிதழ் இருந்தது. ‘அம்மா மக்கள் முன்னேற்றக் கழகத்தினர் நாடெங்கும் உற்சாகக் கொண்டாட்டம்’, ‘அம்மா மக்கள் முன்னேற்றக் கழகத்தில் ஆர்வமுடன் இணையும் மாற்றுக் கட்சியினர்’ என்ற தலைப்புச் செய்திகளைப் பார்த்துச் சிரித்த கழுகார்
மோடியை வெல்ல முடியுமா? - எதிர்க்கட்சிகள்... இரண்டு வியூகங்கள்
placeholder

நாடாளுமன்றத் தேர்தலுக்கு இன்னும் ஓராண்டு இருக்கிறது. ஆனால், இப்பொழுதே கூட்டணிக்கான ஆயத்த வேலைகள்...
Advertisement

MUST READ

தர், ஜே.வி.பி, ஃபசல் அலி கமிஷன்களை அறிந்திருக்கிறீர்களா? - டி.என்.பி.எஸ்.சி முதல் யு.பி.எஸ்.சி வரை
We Welcome Your Opinion For This Article.
"சுடுகாடுகள் அகற்றுவது தவறா? அப்போ தி.மு.க தரைமட்டமாக்கிய சமாதிகள் எந்தக் கணக்கு?” விளாசும் ஜெயக்குமார்