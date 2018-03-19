From TNPSC to UPSC Free Guidance for Competetive Exams

Dr. K Vijayakarthikeyan, IAS



Commissioner and Special Officer, Coimbatore Municipal Corporation. He is a 2011 batch Indian Administrative Service officer. After getting trained as Assistant Collector in Erode, he was posted as Sub Collector, Kovilpatti. There, he started a group named “Kovilpatti Study League” and trained village students for competitive examinations. In 2014, at 28 years of age, he assumed charge as Coimbatore City Municipal Commissioner. He was the prime-mover behind Coimbatore getting chosen as the top city from Tamil Nadu as a “Smart City” in the very first selection round. His first book, “Ettum doorathil IAS,” was published by Vikatan Publications. Recently, his latest book “Adhuvum Idhuvum” has also been published. He continues to be engaged in training and motivating youngsters for appearing in civil service examinations.

-------------------------------------------------------

This year, for civil services including IAS and IPS, 1000 people are expected to be selected. So many opportunities right in front of our eyes! No matter what qualities essential to the success we may have, including talent, hard work, and perseverance, it is the manner of grabbing and utilizing the opportunities presented to us, which will differentiate the achievers from the also-rans. Success is something we all like. We give tremendous importance to achieving success. At the same time, we tremble to think of failure.Treating failure as a fearsome prospect instead of as just another result will badly affect our future chances of success, without us even realizing it. Failure is something that we all face. But it is those rare few, who learn from the lessons taught by failure and forge pathways to success from them, that end up as achievers.

We appear for each examination with sincere efforts. However, in order to assess whether our strategies and approaches are accurate, we need proper guidance. We need someone to tell us, ‘the nails you pull are all the ones not required!’ Thus, in our preparation, the friends, books or websites that prevent us from taking a misstep are all our guides. So, here is the list of guidelines which will help you to achieve in competitive exams.