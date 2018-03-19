Vikatan.com

FRIDAY, MARCH 23, 2018
Posted Date : 12:01 (19/03/2018)
Last updated : 15:15 (22/03/2018)

From TNPSC to UPSC Free Guidance for Competetive Exams

டாக்டர். க.விஜயகார்த்திகேயன் ஐ.ஏ.எஸ்
Dr. K Vijayakarthikeyan, IAS
 

Commissioner and Special Officer, Coimbatore Municipal Corporation. He is a 2011 batch Indian Administrative Service officer. After getting trained as Assistant Collector in Erode, he was posted as Sub Collector, Kovilpatti. There, he started a group named “Kovilpatti Study League” and trained village students for competitive examinations. In 2014, at 28 years of age, he assumed charge as Coimbatore City Municipal Commissioner. He was the prime-mover behind Coimbatore getting chosen as the top city from Tamil Nadu as a “Smart City” in the very first selection round. His first book, “Ettum doorathil IAS,” was published by Vikatan Publications. Recently, his latest book “Adhuvum Idhuvum” has also been published. He continues to be engaged in training and motivating youngsters for appearing in civil service examinations.

This year, for civil services including IAS and IPS, 1000 people are expected to be selected.   So many opportunities right in front of our eyes! No matter what qualities essential to the success we may have, including talent, hard work, and perseverance, it is the manner of grabbing and utilizing the opportunities presented to us, which will differentiate the achievers from the also-rans. Success is something we all like. We give tremendous importance to achieving success. At the same time, we tremble to think of failure.Treating failure as a fearsome prospect instead of as just another result will badly affect our future chances of success, without us even realizing it. Failure is something that we all face. But it is those rare few, who learn from the lessons taught by failure and forge pathways to success from them, that end up as achievers.   

We appear for each examination with sincere efforts. However, in order to assess whether our strategies and approaches are accurate, we need proper guidance. We need someone to tell us, ‘the nails you pull are all the ones not required!’ Thus, in our preparation, the friends, books or websites that prevent us from taking a misstep are all our guides. So, here is the list of guidelines which will help you to achieve in competitive exams. 

Free Guidance for Competetive Exams
Day Subject
Day 1

From TNPSC to UPSC ...! - How to face competitive exams? ? 

[Click Here]
Day 2

General topics for preliminary examination - From TNPSC to UPSC..! 

[Click Here]
Day 3

Don't miss these topics while preparing about Indian history - From TNPSC to UPSC  

[Click Here]
Day 4

From Swadeshi Movement to Partition of India.. important topics in Indian History - From TNPSC to UPSC 

[Click Here]
Day 5

Literature, Art and Culture - From TNPSC to UPSC  

[Click Here]
Day 6

TNPSC is a one day match, UPSC is a test match! Are you a Dhoni? 

[Click Here]
Day 7

In chess game Knight; In competitive examinations Geography! - From TNPSC to UPSC

[Click Here]
Day 8

What is the connection between Crorepati and Geography? - From TNPSC to UPSC

[Click Here]

Day 9

 Learn about rivers and Waterfalls to score more in UPSC  


 [Click Here]
Day 10

What are the types of soil in India? - From TNPSC to UPSC
 

[Click Here]
Day 11

Corona.. Mantle.. Igneous.. amazing world and its geography - From TNPSC to UPSC
 

[Click Here]
Day 12

Look at these in world map - From TNPSC to USPC

[Click Here]
Day 13

Continents.. Final topic in geography - From TNPSC to UPSC
 

[Click Here]
Day 14

10 important topics that shouldn’t be missed in Daily News - From TNPSC to UPSC
 

[Click Here]
Day 15

General topics for preliminary examination
 

[Click Here]
Day 17

Did you know about Dhar, J.V.P and Fazal Ali Commissions? - From TNPSC to UPSC
 

[Click Here]
Day 17

Indian Constitution: Upsc Prelims Syllabus - From TNPSC to UPSC
 

[Click Here]
Day 17

Theory of Democracy (Indian Polity): UPSC Prelims Syllabus -From TNPSC to UPSC
 

[Click Here]

