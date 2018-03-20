Indian Constitution: Upsc Prelims Syllabus - From TNPSC to UPSC

#18 General syllabus for preliminary examination: Indian Polity

Indian Constitution - part 3

Now let us look into the continuation of the Fundamental Rights which were being discussed in the previous part. We saw articles 14-24 in the previous topic. Now let us see one line descriptions of articles 25 to 35.

Article One line description 25 Freedom of religion 26 Freedom to manage religious affairs 27 Freedom as to payment of taxes for promotion of any particular religion 28 Freedom as to attendance at religious instruction or religious worship in certain educational institutions (i) No religion instruction shall be provided in any educational institution wholly maintained out of State funds 29 Any citizen / section of citizens having a distinct language, script or culture has the right to conserve it. 30 Right of minorities 31 This has been taken out from being a fundamental right and added as 300A. Right to property. Property of no person shall be acquired by Government except by due process of law 32 Right to constitutional remedy for enforcement fundamental rights - Habeas corpus, mandamus, Prohibition, certiorari, quo warranto 33 Empowering Parliament to make a law determining “to what extent any of the right shall, in their application to (a) the members of the Armed forces or (b) the members of the armed forces charged with the maintenance of public order”, be restricted or abrogated so as to ensure the proper discharge of their duties. 34 Restriction on rights while martial law is in force in any area 35 Only the Parliament can make laws changing the Fundamental Rights

Next we shall see the Directive principles of state policy. Articles 36 to 51 are in Part IV of the Constitution. The salient features of these have been taken from the Constitution of Ireland. Let us now see the one line descriptions of each.

Article One line description 38 Maintaining social order 39 Right to adequate livelihood 39A Equal justice and free legal aid 40 Organisation of village panchayats 41 Right to work, to education and to public assistance in cases of unemployment, old age, sickness and disablement, and in other cases 42 Just and humane conditions of work and care of pregnant women 43 Agriculture, industry and all other sectors to provide rightful wages, and a decent standard of living to workers; promoting cottage or cooperative industries 43A Participation of workers in management of industries 43B Promoting cooperative societies 44 Uniform civil code for citizens 45 Free and compulsory education for children 46 Promotion of educational and economic interests of weaker classes 47 Raise the level of nutrition and public health 48 Organisation of agriculture and animal husbandry 49 Protection of historical monuments and places and objects of national importance 50 Separation of judiciary from executive 51 Promotion of international peace and security

Sample question ( UPSC 2015) Which of the following is correct with respect to the Directive Principles of state policy? These principles reflect social and economic democracy These are not judicially enforceable

1 only

2 only

Both 1 and 2 ( answer )

Neither 1 and 2

Next we will look at the 11 Fundamental Duties inserted as article 51A in Part IVA by the 42nd Amendment as per the recommendation of Swaran Singh Committee of 1976. (First there were 10, and it was increased to 11 by 86th Amendment).

It shall be the duty of every citizen of India-

(a) to respect the National Flag and the National Anthem;

(b) to follow the noble ideals which inspired our national struggle for freedom;

(c) to uphold and protect the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India;

(d) to defend the country and render national service;

(e) to promote harmony and the spirit of common brotherhood;

(f) to preserve the heritage of our culture;

(g) to protect the environment;

(h) to develop the scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform;

(i) to safeguard public property;

(j) to strive towards excellence in all spheres for national development;

(k) parent or guardian to provide education to child between the age of six and fourteen years.

The concepts we have seen in this and previous parts will give you a good foundation of Polity. One line descriptions are for your understanding - after learning them study the full descriptions of each article with examples.

We will meet in next topic.