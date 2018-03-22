Theory of Democracy (Indian Polity): UPSC Prelims Syllabus -From TNPSC to UPSC

#19 General topics for preliminary examination - Indian Polity

Indian Constitution part-4

In this part of Polity, first we shall look into the democratic set up known as the “Parliamentary” system. Even though it originated in England, currently it is followed by India, Australia, Germany, Sri Lanka, etc. Article 74 (council of ministers headed by the Prime Minister) and Article 75 talk about democracy in the centre and Article 163 and 164 talk about democracy in the states. Articles 52 to 78 of Part V of our Constitution talk about the central Executive. The head of the Government is the President. All acts of the Government are performed in his name (De Jure Head). All real power is vested with the Prime Minister (De Facto Head) in his council of ministers. The post of the President is as per Article 52. He is elected by indirect election by means of proportional representation by a single transferable vote. Article 54,55 and 71 talk about the election of the President. Some important points about the President of India:

1. The President is indirectly elected by means of an electoral college consisting of the elected members of the Parliament and the Legislative assemblies of the States and the Union Territories of Delhi and Puducherry.

2. Article 56(1) states that the term of the President is five years. President has to give his letter of resignation to the Vice President.

3. Article 57 states that a President can be re-elected. Any number of times.

4. Article 58 specifies the qualifications of the President of India. (a) Should be a citizen of India (b) Should be over 35 years old (c) Should be qualified to be elected to the Lok Sabha. Should not hold any important position in the central or state governments.

5. The oath of office for the President is administered by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

6. Article 61 talks about impeachment of the President. It can only be invoked in case of a constitutional violation. Learn all its important features and the method of impeachment of the President. Also, there is a list of positions including that of the Prime Minister that are appointed by the President - learn it well.

7. The Legislative, Judicial, Executive, Emergency, Military, Diplomatic and other powers of the President are extremely important and have to be studied article-wise.

Sample question

Which of the following is correct

Article 143 gives power to the President to consult the Supreme Court in any matter

Article 360 gives power to the President to declare a Financial Emergency

Article 63 talks about the post of the Vice President of India

Article 64 states that Vice President is the ex-officio chairman of the Council of states.

1 only

2,3 only

All are wrong

All are correct ( answer )

Like the points mentioned for the President, prepare points for the Prime Minister (example article 74) as well. Parliament and its functioning is detailed in articles 79 to 123 of Part V of the Constitution. The two Houses of Parliament, their members, their numbers, their powers, etc., are very important.

Sample question

As per our Constitution

Maximum strength of Rajya Sabha is 250

Maximum strength of Lok Sabha is 552

Which of these is correct?

1,2 ( answer )

1 only

2 only

Neither 1 nor 2

Article 93 talks about the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker. Prepare notes about the main points of these two positions. Next, major functions of the Parliament, the terms associated with the functioning of the Parliament, etc., need to be studied clearly. They are very important (for example, summoning , prorogation, adjournment, quorum, zero hour , question hour , cut motion, adjournment motion, etc. )

Most of these are concepts we have learned in the Civics subject in school, we are just learning it in a bit more detail. If we study well, we can score quite high.

We shall meet again in the next topic.