Indian Economy Part 2: Upsc Prelims Syllabus - From TNPSC to UPSC

In this part, the first topic we shall see is banks and banking related institutions. Banking can be classified into three. 1. Core banking - a group with branches give their services via NEFT (National Electronic Fund Transfer) and RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement). 2. Retail Banking - directly transacting with consumers and beneficiaries 3. Narrow Banking - Restricting holdings except loans to liquid form or as safe bonds, etc. As in previous topic, for banking also it is essential to learn some key terms and concepts. Let us see one-line explanations for some such terms.

Bank Rate - rate at which the central bank (Reserve Bank of India) lends money to commercial banks.

Cash Reserve Ratio - specified minimum fraction of the total deposits of customers, which commercial banks have to hold as reserves either in cash or as deposits with the central bank.

Statutory Liquidity Ratio - the reserve requirement that the commercial banks are required to maintain in the form of cash, gold reserves, government approved securities before providing credit to the customers.

Repo Rate - The discount rate at which a central bank repurchases government securities from the commercial banks.

Reverse Repo Rate - rate at which the central bank (Reserve Bank) borrows money from commercial banks.



Sample question

Statement 1 If repo rate increases, liquidity decreases.

Statement 2 If repo rate decreases, liquidity increases.

Which of the above is correct?

1 only

2 only

Both are correct ( answer )

Both are wrong



Explanation - If RBI increases the repo rate, the rate which has to be paid by commercial banks to the reserve bank increases. Since more money is paid to RBI, the quantum of money loaned out to customers comes down. Liquidity decreases. Applying the same logic to a decrease in repo rate, we can easily understand the increase in liquidity also.

Similarly the various functions and their related terminologies should be learned. Then we can study about reserve bank, its origin, features, major laws, followed by a list of nationalised banks, their features, etc. Similarly learn about the committees that have been formed to improve and reform the banking sector. Some of them are:

Narsimham Committee

Damodaran Committee

Khandelwal Committee

Bimal Jalan Committee

Usha Thorat Committee

M V Nair Committee

Deepak Mohanty Committee



Next we shall learn about some of the major financial institutions. Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI), Small Industries Development Bank of India, Unit Trust of India, National Housing Bank, MUDRA Bank, and other institutions and banking related schemes need to be studied.

Sample question

Statement 1: Usha Thorat Committee was formed for the development of non banking financial institutions

Statement 2: MUDRA bank is a subsidiary of Small Industries Development Bank of India.

1 is correct

2 is correct

Both are correct ( answer )

Both are wrong

Next we should study about money market, capital market, financial intermediaries, stock market, insurance, insurance companies, etc. Their main associated laws, judgments, their features, etc., must be noted. For example, Insurance judgments 2015, IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India), SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) act 2014, etc.

In the topics that we saw today, there are terms from various departments. We have seen only some examples, learn the meanings of all terms of all such areas. Mostly all terms will be connected to each other, and hence as we learn, things will become much clearer for us.

We shall meet in next topic.