Positive answers for Personal Interview - From TNPSC to UPSC

Personal Interview - (Topic 1)

Personal interview! The step between our efforts and goal! This is a step that can wave us forward, or stop our progress. Since we know this can go in any direction, it would be smart to prepare us well for any eventuality. “Interview” means there would be troublesome questions, it would be like this, like that - we would have our own mental calculations for interview. Merely thinking about it is interesting; however, competing with lakhs of aspirants, crossing two tough steps, after many sacrifices, when we look from the threshold of our goal, all the interest flies off and a kind of worry settles in. Our first success would be to get over this worry and bring us to a happy mindset where we enjoy our surroundings. “Simply by keeping our mind happy and without tension can I become an IAS officer?” - some may think this way. If you can’t focus your mind without tension, becoming “anything” is a difficult task!

In competitive examinations like UPSC, since our knowledge has already been tested by preliminary and main examinations, personal interview will focus on our attitude, integrity, and our mental suitability for the position we shall be chosen for. Therefore, an enthusiastic, honest mindset is essential for success in competitive examinations, and also for success in our future career. Here are some notes to help shape such attitude and mindset!

For any main event or function that maybe asked in the interview, prepare your original yet balanced opinions that analyse both sides of the issue. For example, FIFA World Cup football is now ongoing. You may have prepared notes on when, where, list of countries that were champions most number of times, in the style of preliminary examinations. But, for personal interview, chances are more that questions like “what should be done to make India qualify for World Cup football?” “When do you expect India to qualify?” would be asked. When you reply to such questions, you needn’t answer extremely positively, such as, “India will qualify for the very next World Cup,” or extremely negatively, such as, “India will never qualify, everywhere wrong, everything wrong.” It is essential to look at the good and the bad and give a balanced reply. If our mistakes or shortcomings are pointed out in the personal interview, we should have the maturity to accept them. If we feel we have erred, there is nothing wrong in correcting ourselves. Once we leave out the mentality that we are only right, and start to see things from others’ point of view, it will help not only with personal interview, but also with life itself. Forget about failure and what will happen if you fail. Focus on the positive goals and people that brought you all the way to personal interview. The efforts that brought you to personal interview, will surely bring you success also - if you approach with interview with a positive, focused attitude.

We discussed about attitude and strategies. Now let us see what are some of the common questions in interviews. When you apply for main examination, you need to fill out a form named DAF (Detailed Application Form.) This form will contain our background, education, other qualifications and experience, hobbies, our order of preference for various services including IAS, IPS, etc., our cadre preferences, etc. Our interviewers will have a copy of this DAF in front of them at the time of interview. Mostly, at least25% of the questions will be from this DAF itself. For some, the entire interview will be based on their DAF. Rarely, some candidates have not got a single question from their DAF. If our “time” and luck are not otherwise, then surely 25-50 percent questions will be from DAF only. Therefore it is us who “set” our own questions! So does it need to be done carefully or not? We, who spend time and carefully set up our Facebook and Twitter profiles, are how to prepare this DAF that will change our very life, will be seen in next topic.