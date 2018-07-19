DAF help to rise the marks - From TNPSC to UPSC

Personal Interview - (Topic 2)



We have seen the strategies and mental preparation for personal interview in previous topic. Finally, we learned about DAF. Now, let us see the potential questions that may be asked out of our DAF. Ensure that you fill only honest facts in DAF. We don’t have to claim that we have done things which we haven’t done, just to impress the public service commission. For example, if you do not habitually read books, and yet put reading as the first in list of your hobbies, there is a likelihood of many questions being asked about it. There are so many books, and questions maybe about any of them. Especially, if the interviewer likes to read, then we are done for! Our “tales” won’t work! And it will put a question mark on our integrity and bonafides. Instead, we can honestly state our real hobbies in DAF.

Some methods to increase our score using DAF

Just as it is important to state our hobbies honestly, it is also important to have some socially conscious or informative hobbies. If you don’t have any socially conscious hobbies, then please start having one from now on. (And posting memes on Facebook about social issues doesn’t count!) If you are going to state generic hobbies like cricket or cinema, you need to have a clear knowledge of it (including history) and also be sure that you can showcase your individuality sufficiently in questions related to cricket or cinema.

You need to know in depth about everything from the meaning of your name, your native place, college, state, career of your parents, your previous job experience, and all such information stated in DAF. “You studied medicine / engineering. But now you are coming for this job. You have wasted one seat! You have snatched away the future of another student!” , “Leaving your existing job, you are coming for this job. How do we know you wouldn’t leave this and go for another job?” , “After completing your graduation, you have not gone for any job and have been sitting preparing for this examination. Don’t you feel that this is sheer laziness?” and other such questions may be asked in the interview. Therefore, prepare clear answers for questions on your studies and job experience.

But a notepad specifically for personal interview, and list down all questions you think may be asked to you, as well as questions that have been asked to other contestants. Also write down what you think is the correct answer to each question. If you do this and go through these once before interview, it would prove helpful. “Why did you write competitive examinations?” , “What would you do if you become an IAS officer?” , “Why did you choose this optional subject?” and other such “traditional” questions, to all other expected questions, you should find out and write down clear answers. If you keep doing this, surely your confidence will increase day by day. This is when we will take our preparation for interview to the next level. Now start asking tougher, more challenging questions. Once you become an officer, think of situations you may face, and the decisions you would make in each situation, and write those down as answers as well.

“You are basically a doctor, tomorrow when you a district collector, Chief Minister is coming to your district for a function. When you are going in his convoy, you see a roadside accident. What would you immediately do?” This is just a small sample question. Like this make 5 imaginary scenarios a day and analyse honestly as to what decision you would make, and your confidence will sky rocket!

Apart from all this, make separate notes of all current affairs. Importantly, pay special attention to events that happen close to your interview day. Note down your opinions on each event. Nobody can examine you as deeply and honestly as you can do yourself. Do not attend too many mock interviews. One or two mock interviews are all right. Don’t go for mock interviews daily and cause problems to yourself by listening to conflicting information and opinions daily. You just need to listen to limited advice that enhances your confidence; it is us who will face our interview, not our advisors!

“For interview you have to wear this shirt or that saree, left arm should be folded 4 inches and right arm should be folded 5 inches while sitting, when you hear a question remove your glasses and think for five seconds and then only answer, you will score only if you do these things!” will be opined by one group; “Only if you drink from the glass of water kept on the table and then answer, you will score well,” will be opined by another group; and such other advice will keep flooding you. Without giving much importance to such guidance, it is sufficient to showcase your fundamental personality with honest answers.

If you do not know the answer to a few questions, answer honestly that you do not know. I have also told this many times. Opinions that are considerate, honest and balanced should be stated enthusiastically and firmly. Such answers are the “right” answers! Your interview day is an unforgettable one in your life. Look forward to it with a happy frame of mind. This interview is just a test to see how you will respond to the various challenges you will face daily when you are administrators tomorrow. Keeping this one sentence in mind, calmly look forward to your interview.

Success will be yours!