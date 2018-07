பாதசாரிகளான பள்ளி மாணவர்களுக்கு உதவிய வரலட்சுமி!

So proud of these girls who walk everyday 7km to school..today was car pool day.decided to pick them up and drop them..so much excitement n happiness on their faces..makes my heart melt..god bless them..so amazing to see them feel so proud when they get of a car..Makes me wonder how blessed we are to have so much in our lives..and we still end up complaining about life..god bless these innocent souls...muahhhhhh....

