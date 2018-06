அரசுப் பள்ளியில், தாய் மொழி வழிக் கல்வியில் படியுங்கள்..! - சீன தமிழ் விஞ்ஞானியின் ஆலோசனை #WhatIsEducation

M Niyas Ahmed, Journalist, writer and a wanderlust. He has been in the Journalism field since 2007. He has worked with several organisations. When he worked with The New Indian Express, he had bagged K C Kulish international award for one of his reports about Ilavarasan suspicious death. He has penned two books including a biography of Jayalalithaa. Currently, he is penning a book titled "Live Again" based on Consumerism.Know more...