Turmeric is a ubiquitous product in the field of ayurvedic medicine. Its health benefits are aplenty. On the home front, elders would often advise the promising spinsters to use nothing but turmeric powder for the face. Similarly, for dry cough, they would advise taking milk with turmeric powder and smearing of turmeric powder on the wound for instant healing. On top of these, there is a research finding from the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry that the turmeric would enhance one’s memory power. Like this, there are different favourable findings from different countries. One of the chemical substances of turmeric is curcumin which is available in tablet form in organic stores. Of late, this product is becoming very famous among the users. Needless to mention that turmeric is highly useful to people.

Ayurvedic Dr.Santhi Vijeypall explains below the uses and health benefits of turmeric:-

In ayurvedic science, the turmeric is called ‘haridra’. Normally, turmeric is of two varieties. One is curcua longa which is used in cooking and the other one is curcuma zedoaria which is used for skin glow.

How to find out good turmeric while buying?:-

Mostly, the turmeric that we buy from the shops is an adulterated product added with lot of preservatives for colour. Hence, we must buy fresh natural turmeric only without preservatives and start using them after boiling and then drying. We can even break the turmeric and look for moisture inside and with the colour being light red. If it is so, it is original and good.

Benefits of Turmeric:-

Anaemia has been prevalent throughout the world since recent times. If turmeric is added in our food in any form, this problem can be overcome

* Turmeric and goose berry can be powdered in equal measure and the powder should be taken both in the morning and evening to do away with diabetic problem

* Turmeric is one of the best antiseptic elements. This can be used to remove the toxic substance from the liver. Turmeric and young neem leaves can be powdered in equal quantity and this should be consumed for seven days once in three months. The quantity of this depends on one’s body weight. For instance, for a person with 50 kg. can take 2.5 gm each; for a person with 30 kg. can take 1.5 gm each and a person with 40 kg weight, can take 2 gm each of these to clear the liver.

* Ready-made turmeric powder consists of preservatives which must be avoided. Ideally, turmeric should be bought and powdered for use

* Normally, turmeric will dry the skin and hence those who have already got dry skin should avoid use of turmeric

Turmeric medicines:-

* Turmeric is capable of increasing the immunity level in the body

* If there is itching in the skin, turmeric and neem leaves can be ground and applied

* Heat boils will affect some people in their thigh area for which smearing turmeric with gingerly oil will be a good medicine

* For skin problems, turmeric (musk or kasturi or kappu turmeric) can be used. Else, there is an ayurvedic medicine called, ‘haridhra kantam’ which can be smeared for curing the same.

* Some people will experience nose block. To clear this, they can heat the turmeric and inhale the air that comes from that. While doing this, one should not drink water for two hours after that.

* Turmeric will cure jaundice, if taken with thipili and cardamom in equal measure after grinding them to powder form

* If turmeric is taken along with our daily food in one form or the other, it will cure liver related issues

* Turmeric also cures ‘Madras-eye’ problem if it is heated and fomentation is given over the eyes

* If there is pain or swell in the joints, turmeric and chunam can be mixed and smeared for gradual recovery

Siddha practitioner P.Tamizhkani mentions that over the past 25 years, thousands of researches have been conducted on this powerful turmeric at global level.

Further, curcumin pigment which is responsible for the availability of volatile oil in turmeric is capable of curing memory loss problem. Curcumin is anti-oxidant, anti-inflammation and anti-bacterial in nature. It will cure any inflammation in the areas of heart, liver, kidney, stomach and intestine.

Last but not the least is that instead of taking coffee or tea in the evening, one can take turmeric mixed milk. That too, instead of the ready-made turmeric powder available in the shops, ‘virali type of turmeric’ (long in size and shape) can be used. The process is that for a cup of milk with this flavour, an inch of virali turmeric and 2 or 3 pepper should be mixed in 100 ml. water and boiled. This can be taken daily so as to remove any infection from the body. It will increase the immunity level also. Dr.Thamizhkani finally stresses the importance of turmeric on the ground that if it is mixed with ‘kuppaimeni’ (botanical name being acalypha indica), it will cure all types of skin disorders.

In a nutshell, it can safely be concluded that turmeric is an omnipotent medicine for humanity.

(This article written in Tamil by J Nivetha has been reproduced in English by P.S.Ramamurthy)



