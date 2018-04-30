Multiple Benefits of Watermelon

Hundred degrees temperature is but common in south India during summer. Particularly, during the month of May (kathri period), the temperature will be maximum during which time it will be very difficult for common people to manage the heat. The weather forecast, already issued by the meteorological department is alarming. We are forced to take bath in our own sweat every day. We face common problems such as prickly heat, skin rashes, stomach ache, body heat, giddiness etc. in summer. Simultaneously, during this period, there will be mushroomy growth of street shops like lemon juice, water melon, musk melon, buttermilk, tender coconut, lassi, lemon soda, cucumber etc. Nutrition expert Vani says that only the seasonal fruits will be good for our health. These fruits will reduce the heat and give lot of energy for our body. They will not create any health problem also. Of all the fruits, she confirms that it is watermelon which is most suitable during summer. It is devoid of fat content. Water content is rich in this fruit. In addition to this, vitamin A and E are abundantly available in watermelon.

* Water melon contains 90% water only. It will take care of dryness in our body during summer. The potassium available in this fruit will detox our kidney. It is of great benefit for those who have kidney or diuretic problems.

* Lycopene and citrulline which are present in this act as powerful antioxidants that will control one’s blood pressure. This will take care of the blood pressure issue in the case of pregnant mothers. Further, the potassium in this will address the muscle spasm during pregnancy and the lycopene will be helpful in preventing cancer disease.

* If we eat water melon in summer, it will increase the sweating, thus controlling heat in the body.

* Water melon addresses skin problems also. Vitamin C and beta carotene will act as antioxidants which will increase the collagen production in the skin. Water melon protects and promotes cosmetic values also. The glutathione present in this will protect the skin and also will help in better hair growth. It will also take care of wrinkles in the skin.*

Water melon contains the following nutrients and benefits:-

Vitamin A, C and D

Lycopene and citrulline

Potassium (112 mg.)

Water melon has lycopene and beta-carotene which are good for the heart.

Fat content is nil; calorie is minimal

It has vitamin A (11%) and vitamin C (13%) which will prevent heart attacks.

Vitamin C in this will give 25% of the overall nutrients to our body

It will control and prevent cracks and wrinkles in the skin including dryness.

* Some people who are directly exposed to sun will develop skin disorder like blackening of the skin, rashes, irritation etc. The potassium available in water melon will control these problems.

* Melanin is the determining factor of skin glow. Glutathione in water melon will increase this antioxidant thus promoting the skin glow.

* Those who do very hard work or physical exercise will consume electrolyte for the purpose of hydration instead of which they can take water melon. However, while taking the fruit, it is better that we take the raw fruit instead of the juice as the fibre content will not be available in the juice form.

* Some people will say that diabetic persons can consume water melon which is wrong. The glycaemic index will normally be different in different fruits. This factor is already more in water melon and hence it will be better for the diabetic patients to avoid this fruit.

Water melon is a poor man’s fruit. In summer, it is available in small cups also as a street fruit. Hence, people can consciously access this highly healthy fruit and benefit.





(This article written in Tamil by J Nivetha has been transcreated in English by P.S.Ramamurthy)