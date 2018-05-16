Can we  drink tender coconut in empty stomach?

Tender coconut is a blessing from Nature. We use tender coconut for many ailments such as body heat, stomach ulcers and mouth ulcers. It remains as the best drink that is totally pure, without addition of any chemicals and not causing any kind of ill effects.

There is a belief that tender coconut will have its beneficial effects ushering on us only if it is consumed with empty stomach. But there are a few who believe that if it is consumed with empty stomach it will mix up with the acids of the gastric juice causing stomach ulcer. So, what is the fact?

“It's a readily available drink, providing minerals and salts required for the body and providing relief for the body and rejuvenating it. Anyone can drink tender coconut starting from the age three. Generally, it is better to have it before food. In order to get the minerals and salts absorbed in the body completely it should be consumed only with empty stomach. Only during winter and rainy seasons it is better to avoid drinking it in the early mornings. Similarly those who suffer from asthma, cold and other respiratory issues should avoid taking in with empty stomach.

Only those foods that are alkaline, have the feature of increasing body heat and causing increased bile secretion should not be taken with empty stomach. It can reduce body heat, reduce bile secretion and therefore there is no concern drinking them with empty stomach.

But it will increase the blood glucose level of the diabetics immediately. It is better to avoid it when diabetic condition is not under control. It is better for the renal disease patients to avoid them as they contain more minerals. Otherwise, it can be consumed by anyone”, says Sidhha Doctor, K Sivaraman.

Benefits of drinking tender coconuts

“In the records of Siddha medicine, tender coconuts are considered to be ‘Treasure Tree of Earth’. It contains vitamin A, B, C and K, sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, selenium, iron, other minerals and high fiber. With a cup of tender coconut, there are 600 mg of potassium, 250 mg of sodium, 60 mg of magnesium, 58 mg of calcium and 48 mg of phosphorus. It also prevents acne formation and skin diseases. It also prevents our body from dehydration. It helps in brain development of children. The tender coconut layer found in it prevents dryness of the body. It helps body temperature come down, cures constipation, stomach ulcer, and oral ulcer.

It also cures burning sensation on urination caused due to dehydration of the body. The lauric acid present in it prevents aging. All the above mentioned benefits can be enjoyed if one consumes tender coconuts during summer. It is not only tender coconut but also the milk of the coconut kernel that is beneficial for us”, says Sidhha Doctor, Senthil Karunakaran.

Let us drink tender coconuts and celebrate the scorching summer!

(This article written by R Senthil kumar in Tamil has been transcreated in English by V Amalan Stanley)