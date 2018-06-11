Preventive steps to protect the feet – Do’s and Don’ts for the diabetic patients

In an international medical conference, one of the medical practitioners from Tamil Nadu raised a practical query as to how our village diabetic farmers who plough the field bare-foot should protect their feet. It is a known fact that our farmers who treat the soils of the field equivalent to God are exposing themselves to the adverse consequences while using their bare feet on the field. Diabetic expert Dr.Rajendran explains how a diabetic patient should observe the precautionary steps to protect their feet from being hurt and wounded.



Many people have now become aware of diabetics. However, very few only take necessary steps to prevent it. They seem to neglect the issue. Reduced level of insulin secretion is the main cause of diabetics. If a person takes 3,000 calories of food items, he must work accordingly; else, he is bound to get affected by diabetics. Obesity, change in life style, unhealthy food habits and lack of physical exercise are the fundamental reasons for the emergence and occurrence of diabetics .

The rate of incidence of diabetics in India keeps on increasing. In Tamil Nadu alone, it has increased from 12% to 17% in urban cities while in the villages it is 2% only. The magnetic radiation will impact and affect our beta cells by means of electronic pollution. Only these beta cells procure the insulin and once the insulin secretion gets reduced, it will result in diabetic condition. Apart from the above-mentioned causes, habit of drinking and smoking and lifestyle are also responsible for the diabetic state.

Till recent times, diabetic was termed as rich man’s disease. But nowadays, it has started affecting even poor people including the innocent farmers. Farmers’ staple diet is only porridge; however, they are also equally affected by this disease, mainly because of the insecticides and chemical farming method used in agriculture. In practice, the farmers use these insecticides without proper protection as a consequence of which they get affected by the remnants of the insecticides which, in turn, affect the beta cells, thus becoming a victim of diabetics. Certain non-communicable diseases like loss of eyesight, epilepsy and heart attacks are also being caused to them. Of all the diseases, podiatric disease is the worst of all.

People affected by diabetic disease should necessarily take adequate care of their feet at all times. Negligence of this in the early stage will result in amputation of leg itself.

Do’s & Don’ts:-

We must not move out anywhere without footwear

We must check out our feet daily with the help of hand mirror

In case we notice any wound in the feet or discoloration of skin in the feet or thickening of feet, we must immediately consult the doctor

Sometimes, due to negligence, it may become necessary for the finger or the foot to be amputated. It is a bitter truth and hence we must be very careful to avoid it

It should be our routine to ensure that we clean our feet with soap and dry them with thin and clean cloth

Even if it is a small wound, we should not neglect it. We must attend to it and treat it completely.



Modern Treatments:- Thanks to the advancement in medical science, amputation can be avoided by means of infection control, metabolic control, vascular control, mechanical control etc. For these treatments including periodical dressing, both the doctor and the patient need lot of patience and cooperation. Some wounds may require more than six months to get cured. If we are cooperative and strictly adhere to the instructions, we can certainly avoid the last resort of amputation process.

Dr.Rajendran further suggests that the farmers or field workers who are compelled to work drenching their feet should necessarily consult the doctor if they have diabetic problem so that proper dressing can be done right from the start. While working, they can use plastic socks to prevent getting wet. He strongly feels that the poor workers can follow the practice of wearing the socks as that of the diabetic patients while going to temples.

Dr.Rajendran’s tips and guidelines for the patients of diabetics are valuable and essential to be followed in order to avoid greater tragedy in life.

(This article written in Tamil by Graphiyen Black has been transcreated by P.S.Ramamurthy)