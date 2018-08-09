Urinary Tract Infection that Afflicted Jayalalitha, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, Don’t be callous about it!

Urinary Tract Infection that Afflicted Jayalalitha, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, Don’t be callous about it!

If you have these eight symptoms, be cautious, as it could be due to urinary tract infection!

Karunanidhi who was confined to his home for some time due to old age and related implications has been admitted in the Cauvery Hospital recently and undergoing treatment against urinary tract infection and eventual illness. Similar kind of urinary tract infection was also found when the former Chief Minister Jayalalitha was also admitted in the hospital and eventually died. Former Prime Minister and the senior leader of the BJP was also suffering from urinary tract infection and was treated at AIIMS Hospital and got discharged recently.

The details of whether the incidence of urinary tract infection has been increasing of late, does it happen only with the aged persons and what could be the factors for getting infected were discussed and clarified with the nephrologist and surgeon, Dr MG Sekar.

“This is a health issue that could happen from the younger to the elder without any age difference. But there is more possibility for the aged and women population to have it contracted often. If the urinary tract infection is not addressed at the early stages it will lead to severe damage to the kidneys and dysfunction. Therefore, it is advisable to learn about the infection and gain awareness about its causes and implications”. He elaborated about the causes, symptoms, required tests, diagnostics and treatments.

“Any type of infection that occurs in the urinary tract is termed as urinary tract infection. This means, the infectious organisms that travel through urinary tract and reach the bladder and keep multiplying rapidly. Generally, the complete urinary system has the capacity to remove any type of infections. Infection can happen at any part of the urinary system, from kidneys, its tract, to the bladder. If the infection reaches the kidneys, then the effect will be more. Mostly, it is due to the infection of E coli, a kind of bacteria, that the urinary tract gets infected.

Symptoms

The symptoms include difficulty and irritation during micturition, frequent micturition but with little quantity, bleeding in the urine, fever, foul smelling urine, vomiting, pain in lower abdomen and at the back. The symptoms will vary according to the specific point of infection in the urinary system.

Kidneys: Pain in the upper back portion and on the sides, fever, chillness, nausea and vomiting are the symptoms

Bladder: Pressure in the pelvis, uneasiness at the lower abdomen, frequent micturition but with little quantity, and bleeding in the urine

Urinary Tract: Burning sensation during micturition and unbearable pain

Who could contract it?

Those who have renal stones

Diabetic patients

Those who already suffer from renal problems

Aged people

Those who have lesser immunity

Those who have urinary incontinence

Inflammation of prostate gland

Those who use bladder catheter due to renal surgery

Those who suffer from Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases

Besides, urinary tract infection may occur due to the unhealthy conditions of the reproductive organs. The hormonal changes that occur after menopause leads to lack immunity that leads to infections. Among children it could also be due to vesico-ureteral reflux, a condition where the urine excreted from the kidneys being discharged to the bladder, goes back to the kidneys.

Diagnosis

Urine test should be carried out to find out the urinary tract infection. The urine is tested for the presence of white blood cells, red blood cells or bacteria. Urine culture can be done to find out the specific type of infective species present in the urine sample. If there is frequent incidence of urinary infection, it is better to have CT and MRI scanning.

Solution

As a first step, antibiotics will be prescribed against the urinary tract infection. But if the infection is found due to other problems related to renal function, then the cause of that problem shall be addressed to resolve it.

Methods to avoid infection

Adequate amount of water should be consumed daily. This will accentuate the sense of micturition often, thereby, allowing excretion of infective organisms from the urinary tract.

One should not control urination for any reasons. As soon as one feels the need for urination, it should be excreted.

It is recommended to wear cotton based in wears and also not to wear tight in wears.

It is recommended to keep the conditions of diabetes and blood pressure under control.

Health of the reproductive organs should be maintained properly. After excretion, the anal part should be carefully cleaned, so that the dirty water does not reach the reproductive organs. So, it is recommended to clean the anal part from top to bottom and not otherwise.

(This article written in Tamil by G Lakshmanan has been transcreated in English by V Amalan Stanley)