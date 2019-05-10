Agri Export for abundant income… Successful strategies! Part 7 | Agri Export for abundant income… Successful strategies! Part 7

Agri Export for abundant income… Successful strategies! Part 7

When it comes to export trade in India, jaggery is one of the key commodities like vegetables, fruits etc. Jaggery is there for the last 3000 years. In reality, India’s export of jaggery is about 70% of world jaggery export. Mere sugar contains only glucose and fructose but whereas the jaggery consists of glucose, fructose, vitamins and minerals and hence the latter possesses medicinal values also. Founder of this jaggery being India, it's export level during 2017-18 is around 2.5 L metric tonne, fetching around Rs.1,380/- crores to the nation.

Jaggery is produced only by crushing the sugarcane and heating the essence. In Tamil Nadu, there are two types viz. a) block jaggery and b) circular jaggery. While exporting, it is sent in the shape of cube and round. The jaggery block should be 2 to 2.5 inch in size and packed in ½ kgs. Similarly, each round shaped jaggery should also be ½ kg. We must ensure that the weight as specified above should be absolutely correct and if there is any discrepancy, we will not get any repeat order from the importer.

The round-shaped jaggery should be packed in a box containing 20 Nos. weighing 10 kgs. The quality of the jaggery must be dense and in golden colour. Countries like Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Middle East nations, European countries and America import our jaggery in large quantities. For palm jaggery and brown sugar also, there is an equal measure of demand from us. This is also required to be packed in ½ kilo packets. Obviously, due to more number of festivals from September to January in a year, there is a constant demand for jaggery export.

In Tamil Nadu, jaggery is produced more in Salem, Karur and Erode and it has been sold @ Rs.75/- to Rs.85/- per kilo. A box of 10 kgs jaggery ia exported @ Rs.750/- to Rs.850/-. If the producers themselves export this, they will be able to get more profit. Even those who buy and export make decent profit.

During festival season from Vinayaka Chadhurthi to Pongal in January, there is a lot of scope for export of puffed rice and flattened rice including soya milkmaker. Puffed rice and flattened rice are being exported in 100 gms and 250 gms.packets.

Groundnut

Groundnut is one of the commodities that is produced maximum in India. India holds the second position in exporting groundnut at world level. During 2017-18, we have exported 5 L metric tonne of groundnut and earned Rs.3,386/- crores. Malaysia imports maximum quantity of groundnut.

Nasi Lemak is considered to be the national food of Malaysia in which they use more groundnut. They boil rice in coconut milk and eat along with fried groundnut, dried fish and masala kootu as a mixture. This item is consumed largely in the household and hotels. Besides this, Malaysians living in Brunei, Singapore and Indonesia also use this food commonly. Though groundnut is available in the neighbourhood nations like Thailand and Vietnam, they prefer Indian groundnuts only in particular. The fact that this particular food item is the traditional food of Malaysia, it is proved that our forefathers too had been exporting groundnut to Malaysia. Groundnut is used to prepare sauce and chutney as a side dish in these countries. Thus it goes without saying that the groundnut has a steady export market for India.

Groundnut is being bought in bulk from Villupuram in Tamil Nadu and Davangare in Karnataka after due testing in terms of its quality. We must ensure that the groundnut is devoid of aflatoxin element which gives sour taste to the groundnut. If this element is present in groundnut, the importers will not buy the groundnut from us. Central Food Technological Research Institute is available in Mysuru to test the quality of the groundnut. Besides this, there are some private testing centres also in Chennai, Hosur and Bengaluru, duly approved by APEDA. The quality certificate must be obtained from any of these institutes and sent along with the package while exporting.

Further, the concerned NOC (No Objection Certificate) to the effect that the groundnut is not exported for sowing purpose but only for taking it as a food, should also be obtained from APEDA. Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Canada are importing more groundnut from us. It is better to avoid exporting groundnut to America because of the fact that there are stringent norms prevailing in America.

The size of the groundnut should be 50-60, 60-70, 70-80 in count (java type bold). The small size count (80-90) can also be exported which is used for making chutney (side dish).The groundnut with shell is not normally accepted for export. As already seen, the groundnut is being sold for Rs.60-Rs.110/- per kg, locally but whereas it is sold at the rate of Rs.90/--Rs.130/- in export market. Details of export related to turmeric, chillies and plantain banana will be discussed in the next part.

The following information should be furnished on the label while exporting Jaggery:

Net Weight

Expiry Date

Exported By

Imported By

Product of India

The following information should be available in the testing certificate for Groundnuts:

Moisture content – 7%

Size of the produce – 3%

Fibre – 10-14%

Protein – 40-45%

Breakage – 1%

Questions & Answers:-

“What is meant by re-export? What is the reason for calling the nations like Singapore, Dubai, Mauritius and Hongkong as re-export nations? - K.Lavanya, Chennai.

These nations are called Reproduce Nations. Products like ready-made clothes, electronics and machineries will be received by one country from another. These products will be converted as finished products by these nations which are hence called Reproduce Nations. In certain cases, some products will be available but not the raw materials to make them exportable. These products will be sent to the nations where the raw materials are available so that the importing countries can make them and again export to other countries. Countries like Singapore, Dubai and Hongkong are engaged in this kind of activity.”

I want to export white pigs to China. How can I get a buyer order from China? – Karthikeyan, Sivagiri, Erode District.

Normally, live animals like, sheep, cattle, poultry, horse and camel etc. are banned for export. They are considered as restricted products. If we want to export these animals, we must get special permission from the Customs department. Certain products are restricted for some specific purposes and hence we need to seek the details and approval from the Customs department for export, following which the buyer’s order can be thought of.

“I heard that vermicompost is being exported to other countries. I have a surplus of it after my farm use. Can I export them? - Guna.

There are restrictions in our country for the export of any live insects. It is not that easy to export our natural resources like soil, seed etc.to another country. As far as our country is concerned, only the coir pith is allowed for export. It is exported for organic manure. In fact, if this is exported, the Government will grant a subsidy to the exporter. Therefore, it would be better if you could try to sell vermicompost locally”.

(This article was written in Tamil by K S Kamaludeen for Pasumai Vikatan magazine dated 25/12/18 has been transcreated in English by P.S.Ramamurthy)