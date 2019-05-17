Agri Export for abundant income... Successful strategies! Part 10 | Agri Export for abundant income... Successful strategies! Part 10

Agri Export for abundant income... Successful strategies! Part 10

The tremendous scope of export for gram (dhal) varieties:

Of all the commercial crops, gram varieties enjoy a special position in the export market. All gram varieties have high and inherent protein value and hence they are naturally preferred by human beings wherever they live. In addition to the demand, it provides a potential income opportunity for the farmers and therefore, they are more interested in growing gram/lentil products.

Lentil/gram varieties are largely produced in Punjab, Haryana, Andhra coastal areas, Tamil Nadu, Eastern Karnataka, Western Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. In 2016-17, around 22 million tonnes were produced by our farmers against our requirement of 24 million tonnes. However, to the extent of 5 million tonnes were exported during the same year.

Earlier, there was a ban to export gram varieties on account of the fact that our domestic demand was itself huge. This ban has now been relaxed by our Government as a result of which Urad, Red gram, Whole Green gram, Green gram, Bengal gram, Peas, Roasted gram, Kabuli Chenna, While Kabuli Chenna etc are being exported to other countries. The Government offers 7% subsidy to the exporters of Bengal gram chenna. It is mandatory that the size of the chenna should be between 9 and 11 mm. This condition is not applicable to the split grams. Indians spread throughout the globe prefer to buy these products. According to statistics, Algeria, Pakistan and America import more. However, ideal nations for export from our perspective are Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Canada, Australia and Middle East countries.

Mostly, the gram varieties are required to be split before exporting and they should enjoy adequate moisture. We must obtain the necessary permission from APEDA. Normally, the pack should be of 25 kgs. each. In regard to pricing, the export price can be higher than the domestic market price by Rs.5/- to Rs.20/-.

Norms to be observed:

1. As already mentioned in earlier parts, the mother documents of pre-shipment documents such as Commercial Invoice, Packing List, SDF Form etc. should be prepared by the concerned exporter and handed over to the Customs House Agent. He will, in turn, prepare shipping bill online. The exporter will have to collect the shipping checklist and verify the details entered therein such as the name of the importer, quantity, H.S.Code number and the amount mentioned in $ etc.

2. Further, the Certificate of Weight and Quality should be obtained from the CHA. This may be required by some countries and not all. However, it is better to have this document collected.

3. It is also essential to obtain the Container Cleanliness Certificate which will evidence the facts that the container is clean, there is no crack and the platform for loading is clean and tidy.

4. Container Survey Report should be also obtained. This will certify that the goods exported are fit for export.

5. Marine Insurance covering the goods in the container should be collected. This is one of the safety measures.

6. In respect of ready to eat items like groundnut candies etc. the Health Certificate should be obtained from Export Inspection Agency body. This is applicable for vegetables also. This is one of the prerequisites for exporting to Middle East countries.

7. If necessary, the Fumigation Certificate and other Requirement Certificates should also be taken for export.

All the above documents will be arranged by the concerned Customs House Agent himself. The exporter is required to be aware of these formalities for all practical purposes.

CHA (Customs House Agent) is an authorized official who will help the exporter as a bridge with the customs dept and will be responsible for arranging the production of all necessary documents. For getting these documents, there is a prescribed fee for each one including for registration. Thus, there are 15 different documents under pre-shipment documents out of which 8 will be done by the exporter and the remaining 7 by the CHA.

Question & Answer:

S.Sathya – Jaffarkhanpettai, Chennai.

Where can I find Tomato Powder Making Machine?

You can access google and find out the details of this machine and the companies that manufacture this for sale. Its cost may be approximately Rs.1,50,000/- to Rs.20,00,000 depending upon different factors related to its capacity.

CFTRI at Mysore and IIFT in Thanjavur will give you more details if you approach them. This machine is available in cities like Chennai, Bangalore, and Coimbatore also. As far as possible, you may procure this from a place which is near to your place so that installation and commissioning, as well as after-sale service, will be easier to carry out.

K.Kousalya, Nehru Colony, Salem.

Is it possible for me to find out the distance – both overseas and land distance between various ports and cities?

You can access www.seaair.ca and www.searates.com sites on the internet and find out details pertaining to actual distance and time duration that it may take to reach the importer’s place both through sea and sky. It is possible to follow the shipments also thro these sites. Various bodies like FIEO provide these details and services to the exporters. However, it is imperative to become a member online with the respective sites so that all necessary details and guidelines can be sought for as and when required.

(This article was written in Tamil by K S Kamaludeen for Pasumai Vikatan magazine dated 10/02/19 has been transcreated in English by P.S.Ramamurthy)