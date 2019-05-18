Dry Eye Syndrome - Keratoconjunctivitis | Dry Eye Syndrome - Keratoconjunctivitis

Dry Eye Syndrome - Keratoconjunctivitis

Normally, we are under the impression that the cool atmosphere created by the air conditioner will make us feel comfortable without heat or sweat. But on the contrary, doctors opine that the effect of AC will be adverse on our major body parts such as skin, digestive organs and eyes. In particular, they confirm that those who work under AC atmosphere constantly will be easily affected by the ‘Dry Eye Syndrome’.

Especially, during summer, we take refuge under AC due to sweltering heat outside. Whether we are in an office or home or hotel or travel, we ensure that we enjoy AC privilege without minding the fact that the constant use of AC will impact our eyes.

It is observed that people who are under AC both in office and at home, are said to be under AC condition for nearly 14 to 16 hours a day. It is to be noted that both the artificial cool air and the cool temperature are highly harmful to human beings.



Medical experts confirm that the most space occupying and significant organs or parts of our body such as skin, digestive organs and eyes are easily affected by more AC atmosphere. The eyes are deeply affected by the condition known as Dry Eye Syndrome.

Dr.Sundari, an Ophthalmologist, explains the causes, effects and the steps to prevent this syndrome in the following analysis:-

She says that the common symptoms are dryness, irritation, pricking sensation, moisture and watery nature as complained by most of the patients approaching her.

Water stock is essential in our eyes for its proper function. This region, known as ‘Tear Film’ contains three important layers such as oil, water and mucus. When the temperature in AC is low, the air will lose its moisture and it will blow dry. This will evaporate the water content in the eyes.

If we are continuously under AC atmosphere, the secretion of the fatty acid from the glands in the eyelids will lose its quality. This will ultimately result in our inability to blink our eyes properly and this condition is known as Dry Eye Syndrome.

Apart from the above, if the AC equipment is not properly maintained and kept in good condition, it will lead to virus, bacteria and fungal infection in the eyes. This will cause conjunctivitis in the eyes. The significant indications are irritation, dryness, pricking sensation, pain, soreness, difficulty in keeping the eyes open, blurred vision and flow of tears, besides the inability to read fast.

Other Reasons for Dry Eye Syndrome:-

Impact of menopause for women

Lack of vitamin – A

Diabetics

Thyroid problem

Side effects of certain medicines

The side effect of laser eye surgery, if done

Destruction of tear film region

Diseases like rheumatoid arthritis



Air pollution

An undue strain of eyes watching computer or cell phone

Environmental pollution in metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai

How to prevent this Dry Eye Syndrome?:-

* Avoid being in AC room for a long time

* While using AC, it must be kept at or above 23 degree

* Avoiding direct AC air throw on our face

* By keeping a bowl of water in one corner of the AC room which will balance the moisture of air inside the room



* By taking more of vegetables rich in water content, fruits and adequate water

* Constant working on computers and cell phones should be avoided. Frequent blinking is a ‘must’

To give sufficient rest to our eyes by sleeping for a minimum of 7 to 8 hours a day

We must compulsorily wear dark cool glass while going outside in summer and suitable power glass while watching or working on systems

If we experience continuous irritation in our eyes, we should not neglect. We must go to an eye specialist and get medicines for the secretion of adequate water in our eyes

If we keep on neglecting our eyes against these indications, the dry eye syndrome will become severe with damage to the iris. Eventually, it may even cost our vision

The eye is such an important organ in our body which should never be neglected at any cost.

(This article written by Jeni Freeda in Tamil has been transcreated in English by P.S.Ramamurthy)

இந்தக் கட்டுரையை தமிழில் வாசிக்க...

அதிக நேரம் ஏசி-யில் இருப்பவர்களைப் பாதிக்கும் உலர் கண்கள் பிரச்னை... தீர்வு என்ன?