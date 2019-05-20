Agri Export for abundant income... Successful strategies! Part 11 | Agri Export for abundant income... Successful strategies! Part 11

Agri Export for abundant income... Successful strategies! Part 11

Cashew is one of the most important commercial crops that yield substantial foreign exchange for our country. While Brazil is the mother country for cashew, it has been present in India from the 16th century. Kerala, Andhra, Goa and Tamil Nadu produce maximum cashew in a year. In fact, India is the third largest producer of cashew next only to Vietnam and Nigeria in the world.

In Tamil Nadu, production of cashew is more in Panruti located in Cuddalore district. Though the production of cashew has gone down after Thane cyclone in Tamil Nadu, it has been steadily increasing since then. When the production of cashew is nil in Tamil Nadu, it was imported with the shell from Tanzania and exported after removal of the shell by our exporters.

The Cashew Export Promotion Council of India is the authorised body, situated at Kollam in Kerala State. It is compulsory for an exporter of cashew to become a member of this body. This board is in existence since 1955 and the official site www.cashewindia.org provides all guidelines in relation to the export of cashew to other countries.

The normal size of the cashew is W 180-450. W 240, W 320 is preferred for exports. Further, SP indicates the division of cashew into two; SWP indicates four and LWP indicates 8 divisions when split. It is bought @ Rs.250/- to Rs.400/- per kg from the producers or farmers. But when it comes to exports, the big size is sold @ Rs.600/- to Rs.700/- and the next smaller size would fetch Rs.500/- per kg.

There is a lot of value-added benefits in cashew since its shelf life is more. It is roasted with pepper or chilli powder and sold. The roasted cashew is packed in 50 and 100 gms. size for export. There is a good demand for roasted cashew as well. Similarly, the oil extracted from its shell is also an exportable commodity.

Coconut Export

As regards coconut production, India is one of the 93 prominent countries producing a huge quantity of the same. Indonesia, Philipines and India stand lead in coconut production. In India, Kerala, Andhra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Goa and Odisha produce a large quantity of coconut in a year. In a year, approximately 100 to 200 coconuts are grown in each tree. There is a constant demand for coconuts from Middle East countries.

Aweer market in Dubai is the one which imports a number of coconuts from India. The exportable coconut should be of 13-14 inch circumference and in terms of weight, it should weigh 450 to 550 grams. Each export bag will contain 13-15 coconuts and a 20 feet container will consist of 30,000 to 35,000 coconuts. The exportable coconut should contain the fibre at both ends. The export price would be around Rs.30/- to Rs.35/- per kg.

Coconut kernels (Copra) have an exclusive export market. Coconut oil extracted from the coconut kernel is useful in making cosmetic products, hair oil etc. Coconut export enjoys 5% subsidy from the Government. For all practical purposes, an exporter is required to be a member of the Coconut Development Board.

Coconut shell and coconut shell charcoal has a good export market. Since shell charcoal contains activated carbon, it is useful in producing toothpaste, cosmetic products and medicinal products also. A kilo coconut shell costs Rs.10/- and one-kilo coconut shell charcoal costs Rs.30/-.

The export value of coconut shell is around Rs.900/- crores in India. Coconut shell charcoal is exported more to Canada in general. Further, certain by-products like cosmetic articles, jewel wearings, coffee cups and kitchen articles are also produced from this and exported to Germany, Canada and other European nations in large quantity.

Coconut coir is also produced from this fibre and exported. This coir is used to make sofa set, bedding, especially for Chinese who believe that the coir beds will give them coolness. Coir is the base for making carpets, doormats் etc.and they are exported to China and other Middle East countries. The powder produced from this fibre is also used as organic manure in agriculture.

The fibre powder is further pressed and coir pith is created and this is also exported. The built-in capability of storing and sustaining the moisture is the special feature of this pith which is hence used in house gardens, parks, office entrances, grass courts in playgrounds etc. Export guidelines and related training are offered in the Coir Board offices located in Kochi (Kerala) and Pollachi in Tamil Nadu.

For Cashew Export, Contact:

The Cashew Export Promotion

Council of India

Cashew Bhavan, Mundakkal West,

Kollam-691001, Kerala, India

Tel: 0474 2742704

cepci@cashewindia.org



Regional Office,

Coconut Development Board,

No.47,Dr.Ramasamy Salai, K.K.Nagar,

Chennai – 600078.

Phone: 044 23662684/85

Regional Office,

Coir Board,

No.41, Nehru Nagar, Mahalngapuram,

Pollachi – 642002.

Ph: 04259 222450

E.mail: coirpollachi@gmail.com

Q & A:

Moovendan, Tiruppur:

Is it necessary to obtain Halal Certificate for exports?

Halal Certificate is not only applicable for mutton and other non-vegetarian items but also for certain products. Particularly, this certificate is a fundamental requirement for exporting to Malaysia, Brunie, Russia and Middle East countries. Similarly, this is required for exporting rice, vegetables and other value-added products. This certificate is issued only by private companies in our country. Mr.Rahamadulla of Halal Asia, situated at Chennai further clarifies that the term ‘halal’ refers to ‘allowed and approved’ and the term ‘haram’ refers to ‘disallowed and rejected’. ‘Halal’ certifies to the effect that the said product is pure and devoid of narcotic stuff and also the said items have been prepared in a proper manner. They issue the ‘halal’ certificate for mutton and other edible items after due tests conducted by them.

For instance, the mutton and chicken should not have blood in their body after cutting. Similarly, the edible items should not contain excess colouring agents, preservatives etc. The halal certificate is issued on this basis. Cosmetic products, mutton, vegetables, tablets, mango juice etc. should have the halal certification. At the same time, the halal certificate for quality will be issued only by the authorized companies of National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB).In India, there is no specific body to regulate the issuance of halal certification. It is available only in Dubai and Saudi Arabia. Mere halal certification logo on products will not suffice but they must contain the logo number which is only the genuine certification. This logo and number should be mentioned on the export commodities and outer packings.

V.Bagyalakshmi, Vinayakapuram, Kanchipuram:

We intend exporting spirulina in both tablet and powder forms. Please let us know under which export authority this product comes and to which countries we can export.

Spirulina comes under the fold of Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO). While it's Head office is in Delhi, the Regional office is situated in Chennai. It is necessary to become a member of this body to export this commodity. The guiding body is the same FIEO under the wing of Ministry of Commerce, Central Government of India. This body conducts exhibitions also from where you can gather more information and guidelines in this direction.

For Contact:

706, Spencer Plaza, 7th Floor,

769, Anna Salai, Chennai – 600002.

Tel: 044 28497766/ 28497755

Website: www.fieo.org

(This article was written in Tamil by K S Kamaludeen for Pasumai Vikatan magazine dated 25/02/19 has been transcreated in English by P.S.Ramamurthy)