380 hens, 40 roosters, monthly ₹ 2,25,000... Country hens providing significant profit! | 380 hens, 40 roosters , monthly ₹ 2,25,000... Country hens providing significant profit!

380 hens, 40 roosters, monthly ₹ 2,25,000... Country hens providing significant profit!

When the average income from agriculture dwindles due to natural disaster, pricelessness, lack of labours, it can be compensated by doing agriculture based secondary businesses.

Goat rearing, poultry farming, cattle rearing, piggery, quail rearing, honeybee culture, silkworm culture, aquaculture, mushroom culture are some of the major farm businesses. If we choose right kind of farm business based on the factors such as the location of the farm, land and facilities available, water resources, one can definitely earn a significant profit from it.

It could even be possible to mention here that these kind of secondary business models can yield more profit than the actual primary agriculture business. It is the sincere intention of this article to identify farmers who have been successful in carrying out such kind of secondary agricultural businesses and share their success formula to all who are interested.

Let us learn about the endeavors of Krishnakumar and Zenil Karthik, who have been friends, rearing country hens and earning considerable profit from it. Alangulam is a village, situated in the road that goes to Thenkasi at a distance of 30 km. The country hen farm of those friends lies in Palayamkurichi village, on the road ten kilometers from Ambasamudram.

As I had informed them about my visit to their farm in advance they have shared the location on Whats-app. Based on it we reached their farm using Google map. They were speaking to some customers who intended to buy chicklings from them.

After concluding the task Krishnakumar briefed about him. “My native is Kovilpatti. From my early days, I have been interested in poultry rearing. I was working as an Assistant Professor at a private college. As I was interested in poultry business I became a member of some WhatsApp groups and Facebook groups, dealing with that kind of business. I gathered more information about poultry rearing through the internet, and also from the acquaintances who have been in poultry business. Now and then, I used to share that information with the poultry business groups. And I used to clarify any doubts raised by them.

Zenil Karthik was a member of a group where I was also a member. His native is Ambasamudram. We became friends through the WhatsApp group. Zenil has been working abroad. He also showed more interest in poultry farming. We started discussing more on poultry farming through private chat. That led us to think about establishing a farm. If at all we establish a farm we decided that it should be of larger size. So we started searching for a piece of land. As we found this piece of land, spanning five acres, suitable for the purpose, we bought it”. Then Krishnakumar began to take us around the farm.

“As Zenil is living abroad, he used to share his suggestions from there. When he visits his native he will come to the farm daily. He has now come on vacation.

As soon as we bought the farmland, we constructed required sheds. Then we gradually gathered mother hens and roosters in the farm. We have all three varieties of hens such as Siruvidai, Peruvidai and Idaividai. There are 380 mother hens and 40 roosters , as parent stock. There are chicks of different ages, from one-day old to sexually matured ones, about 2,500 in total.

We have made three sheds for mother hens, in 1,000 square foot area. Chicklings from the age of one day to two months have five sheds in 750 square foot area. Each shed is divided into two parts. Above two months of age, have eight sheds in 2000 square foot area. For the birds of each shed, we have provided a separate grazing area. And the area is separated by a fish net so as to avoid in fight among the birds of different groups. Each batch of birds can easily reach their own shed.

The bird shed has a ladder like structure. Below the ceiling of the shed, we have tied casuarina poles crisscrossing each other. The birds can climb the ladder and sit on the poles. Generally country hens tend to sit on the tree branches. We have created such an environment here. We have also covered the shed with safety net so as to stop other kind of animals entering into the shed. Even if snakes or mongoose enter the shed, the birds can fly away or climb the poles and able to escape.

We don’t sell the eggs. All the eggs here are incubated and the hatched out chicklings are sold out. At the beginning we bought an incubator. It was not working properly. So, we made our own incubator of required size. We sell chicklings of different ages, starting from day one, to one month, two or three month old ones, based on the buyer’s requirements. Adult chickens are sold for meat”. Then Krishnakumar started sharing the information on income, expenditure and sales.

“We usually get 80 to 100 eggs per day. We gather the eggs and keep 600 eggs per week in incubator. About 520 chicks will hatch out from them and only 470 to 500 of them will survive and start growing in good condition without any diseases. A one-day old chick is sold for Rs 60. A one-month old chick is sold for Rs 120 and a two-month old chick is sold for Rs 200. These kind of chicks are bought by those who newly establish their poultry. Chicks of more than six months are sold for meat. If it grows for six months it will weigh about 1 ¼ kg and we sell one kg of live weight chicken for Rs 350. roosters will grow up to 1 ¾ kg in six months and they are sold for Rs 300 per kg as live weight.

In a month, about 300, one-day old chicks are being sold. We get Rs 18,000 through that sales. By selling 200, one-month old chicks we get Rs 24,000. In a month, about 250, two-month old chicks are being sold and we get Rs 50,000 through that sales. By selling adult chickens and roosters we get Rs 3,00,000 per month. Therefore, we get Rs 3,92,000 per month as income. This is the calculation of the last month. This is the average amount of income we regularly get every month.

We spend Rs 65,000 towards labour charges, every month. Besides, we spend Rs 75,000 for fodder, Rs 5,000 towards electricity, Rs 6,000 for medicines, Rs 15,000 for transport and other contingencies. In total, the expenditure is Rs 1,66,000. Deducting the expenditure, we get Rs 2,26,000 every month, currently. Every month, there will be an income not less than Rs 2,25,000”. Thus Krishnakumar concluded.

“The investment on land and shed, parent colony will exceed many lakhs. It will require many years to break even. We have started selling only recently. There are many who reach us now for purchasing the chickens. There are hybrid varieties of chicken sold in the market under the guise of country chickens. If it continues in larger measure, there is a possibility that the country varieties will become extinct gradually. Therefore, we go in search of the pure breed of country chicken, even going to remote rural areas, and grow them in our farm. This is our humble effort to protect the country chicken from extinction”. Then he bid farewell to us.

To contact Krishnakumar, cell phone: 87540 37900

Grazing from the age of two months

Krishnakumar shared the details about rearing the chickens at the farm. “If we allow the mothers to incubate the chickens, then she will fully take care of the young ones till they become mature. But those chicks which are incubated artificially require more care and maintenance. As they don’t have mother, they need to be provided with warmth artificially. There is a brooder unit that we have established to take care of them, providing warmth.

Brooder is made of a tin sheet, made into a round confinement, with a circumference of 25 foot and with a height of 1 ½ foot. We can keep 300 chicks of one-day old. Newspaper can be spread on the floor of the brooder and fill the floor with paddy husk, before introducing the chicks. On an average of one watt per chick, we keep light bulbs to provide them adequate warmth. During peak winter season, 500 watt bulbs will be lit. We keep the chicks for about twenty days in the brooder. We provide the facilities at the rate of 5 feeders, 5 drinkers, for 300 chicks. We clean the drinker and feeder daily.

Till three days after birth, we provide them only palm jaggery water. Then we provide them commercially available feed exclusively meant for country varieties. From day 15, we provide them with moringa leaf, agathi (Sesbania) leaf and Azolla. From day 20, they will be allowed to learn grazing in the farm. They will graze only within the confinements made of nets. After two months of age, they will be allowed to graze unlimitedly.

We open the sheds every day morning by 6.45. They will immediately come out of the shed to graze. By 8 am, we will sprinkle rice or paddy on the floor. By 11, we will provide them green leaves or Azolla. During the afternoon, steamed fish waste will be kept in different places for them to feed on.

In the evening, we will sprinkle, coarse corn or rice, paddy husk or green leaves. After having their food, they will gradually gather in the shed. By 6.45 pm we will ensure all of them got into the shed and it will be closed. As we have kept drinkers within the shed, they will drink water as and when required.

Those unhatched eggs from the incubator will be buried in the farm. The broken eggs while handling will be given to dogs or spread in the farm sporadically so that those chickens having calcium deficiency will pick the shells and eat them.

Fish waste that minimizes fodder cost!

Krishnakumar described about the medical care provided to the chickens. “We provide EK formulation mixed in water, to the chickens twice a week. Similarly, we provide amino acid made of fish waste to them, mixed with water, weekly once.

We also give them onion soaked in fermented buttermilk. E.M., fish amino acid, fermented buttermilk, all three help the chickens gain immunity to fight against diseases. In order to protect them from gaining infection from other birds like crows, we vaccinate them as per the required schedule. At every stage of their growth phase, we give them oral vaccine, without fail. The remaining fish waste bought to prepare fish amino acid will be boiled and provided to them as feed.

Chickens like to eat Azolla and fish waste. We produce our own Azolla. We get fish waste free of cost from the market. So, the fodder cost gets minimized”.

Lessons Learnt!

Krishnakumar shared information about poultry rearing methods. “At the beginning, we procured some chickens from the market. But, many of them, were sick and infected. After a while they didn’t continue to live here. Therefore, we decided not to procure them from the commercial market and we went to rural areas, in search of healthy breeds. Since then mortality has been brought down. If we are forced to procure them from the market due to some reasons, then we vaccinate them as per their required schedule, as soon as they reach the farm. Besides, we don’t mix them with our existing stock and we quarantine them for twenty days. Once we ensure their health, then they will be allowed to mingle with our existing colony. This is the best way of preventing diseases and protecting the colony.

Young ones should not be given commercial feed for long time and then suddenly stopping it and changing it to different type of feed. The feed they are used should be gradually brought down and at the same time, alternative feeds such as rice, husk, green leaves, Azolla can be gradually increased. And as soon as they get used to the new feed, the quantity can be increased further. Then only there won’t be any feed related problems. They will not be able to withstand the sudden change in the feed. We have lost many young ones due to the wrong way of feeding them.

We cannot relax after simply fixing the bulbs in the bulb and assume that they will automatically grow. We need to closely watch their behaviour and accordingly the temperature should be altered. When chicks are sitting apart, we can assume that they are getting adequate warmth. But if they huddle together in a particular place, we can assume that it is cold and we need to increase the brooder temperature, by lighting extra bulbs.

If we don’t increase the temperature, when it is cold, the chicks will climb one over the other, leading to suffocation and death of young ones. We learnt this by experience. As we got fish waste free of cost, we gave it to the chickens as such. But they were not able to digest the waste properly, leading to more number of mortalities. Then we started cooking the fish waste, before providing it to the chickens. Then there was no any such incidence of mortality. This is the way we keep learning, till now”.

(This article written in Tamil by G Prabhu for Pasumai Vikatan issue dt 10/3/19 has been translated in English by V Amalan Stanley).