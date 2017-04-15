Dinakaran under pressure to sack Vijayabaskar!

By Special Correspondent

The Health Minister of Tamil Nadu C Vijayabaskar is undergoing tough time after his residences and business establishments were raided by IT authorities as he suspected to be behind the 89 crore Cas for Vote scam in the RK Nagar by-elections. As the IT department is tightening the hold on Vijayabaskar, he has become a liability to the state government and some of the senior ministers fearing further backlash from the Central Govt are pressurizing TTV Dinakaran the Deputy Gen Secretary of AIAADMK to drop Vijayabaskar from the cabinet. CABINET.

After the demise of Jayalalithaa last December, there were lot of confusion and chaos happening in the party and State administration. AIADMK founded by the late matinee idol MGR and nurtured by the iron lady Jayalalithaa is now split into three factions one headed by the former CM O Pnneerselvam, the other by the Sasikala faction under the leadership of TTV Dinakaran (who was expelled by Jayalalithaa) and the third one relatively a minor faction by Deepa the niece of Jayalaithaa.

The Govt machinery is paralysed without any new plans and failure to execute aggressively the social schemes announced by the Jayalalithaa govt. Some of the senior ministers have created their own lobby and functioning to strengthen their survival.Ministers are creating lobbies based on caste and region to show their strengths. At the same time, the by election necessitated by the demise of Jayalalithaa to the RK Nagar constituency was suspended after the election commission found rampant corruption by parties to bribe the voters. According to political pundits, the foremost reason for the suspension was huge distribution of cash in crores of rupees by the rival factions of AIADMK and the Ministers lobby.The neutral party cadres say that they have never seen these types of malpractices and violence in the history of any elections held so far. The huge seizure of cash and the IT raids have surprised everyone in the political circle by surprise.



Minister Vijayabaskar cornered!

A senior functionary of the party who spoke to us said that ,Some of the senior ministers are pressurizing the Party head to from Vijayabaskkar from the cabinet to wipe out the accusations and blot on the Edappadi Palanisamy government. These ministers have met the LokSabha deputy speaker Thambidurai on Thursday at his Chennai residence and have questioned why there is a delay in taking action against Vijayavaskar. Thambidurai it seems has said that they are waiting for instructions from Sasikala in Bengaluru Jail and further action can happen then only.In the meanwhile ministers, Jayakumar and Dindigul Srinivasan have met senior Minister Sengottian and insisted that action has to be taken against Vijayabaskar to save the party and govt from further embarrassment.But TTV Dinakaran has refused to budge to the pressures and this has created big furor within the party and among the cadres. It is likely that two more MLAs from the Kongu belt may revolt and switch over to OPS camp.

On the day of Tamil New Year, a meeting took place at the residence of Dinakaran which was attended by Ministers and high level party functionaries. Most of the important matters were discussed and there were heated exchanges among those participated. Dinakaran in a press interview said that no action will be taken against Vijayabaskar. This has only further charged the already prevailing confused atmosphere in the party.

It is to be noted that Vijayabaskar was completely in charge of the MLAs at Koovathur before vote of confidence against the Edappadi Palanisamy Govt. He is said to have direct control of 16 MLAs which is enough to create any ripple within the government. The entire state is watching how the BJP at the centre is going to handle the political situation in Tamil Nadu.