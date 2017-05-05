Fruits and Vegetables to Beat the Heat this summer!

“Thousands have lived without love, but none without water” goes the saying. Water is nothing less of a driving force. A man may survive without his wealth but may perish without water. How much is our life married to this wonder? Science advises us to drink at least 3 liters of water every day. The marvelous body as a whole is composed of 60% of water. But the climate in our part of the country makes sure to deprive us of this basic need. But, no worries, Mother Nature got us all. Using the various water enriched fruits and vegetables, we can bid good bye to dehydration and other summer time health issues.

Cucumber:

Cucumber has long been used by us, to prevent the body becoming dry. It contains 96% of water along with added minerals like copper, potassium, and vitamin B, C and K. Those people who are exposed to the sun every day can eat cucumbers to retain the hydration and stay fit.

Tomato:

Probably the most discarded fruit in any meal, less are the people who know that it is actually made up of 94% of water, next to cucumber. Loaded with lots of goodies like vitamins, minerals, beta carotene, this is a cost effective yet highly fruitful way to restore lost water in the body. It can be consumed directly or as juice and soup.

Cabbage:

Vegans, here’s your call. Your indispensable cue to any salad, the hailed cucumber, is loaded with 92% of water. Also topped generously with magnesium, manganese, calcium, copper and iron, it proves to be the best source of hydration for vegans who won’t mind having a bit of green in their salads and soups.

Watermelon:

The most loved summer fruit we all don’t mind waiting for, this fruit is highly rich in vitamin A, C, D, B6, B12. As added bonus, we also get magnesium, calcium and iron infused with it. So, sports persons who are heading to the ground must have watermelons as a must in their checklist.

Capsicum:

Now adding those in your noodles seems fairer. A cup of capsicum delivers almost 100% of vitamins A and C, what you need for your everyday activities. And it contains 92% of water content. That’s a deal. All varieties of capsicum, the green, yellow and red ones have equal amounts of water. This also controls health problems arising out of stomach ulcer, constipation, malaria and jaundice. So stock up on capsicums the next time you go shopping.

Broccoli:

It is a very good source of dietary fiber, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, vitamin E, manganese, phosphorus, vitamin B1, vitamin A, potassium and copper. Broccoli is also a good source of vitamin B1, magnesium, protein, zinc, calcium and iron. Plus the 91% water content makes it a raw deal for anyone wanting that extra dose of protein and the required water intake.

Cauliflower:

Cauliflowers also contain 92% of water, one of the highest for vegetables. It is rich in Vitamin A, B, E and minerals like magnesium, potassium and calcium are found abundantly. Plus, it is proven that is helps the body fight against cancer, knee pain, back pain etc. Great deal for the older generation obviously.

Oranges :

Who doesn’t love a glass of orange juice on a hot day?? Loaded with vitamin A and C primarily, this citric fruit surely will boost our energy and our spirits by rehydrating the body in a very quick action. And as added benefits, oranges can stop the forming of heart-related problems and promotes immunity. Who said only apples keep the doctor away?

(This article originally written in Tamil by K.Sindhoori is now reproduced in English by Mohan)