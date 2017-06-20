Significance of Thuthi Spinach

Thuthi’s medicinal value is immense. It is succinctly mentioned in ‘Agathiar Gunapadam’ as a) the thuthi flower will stop blood vomiting; b) TB will be cured; c) man’s sperm count will be increased and d) body will get cool.

Our forefathers were in the practice of taking different kinds of spinach knowing their medicinal values but whereas we have been simply neglecting and not even considering them as one of the vegetables. The different spinach that are growing themselves without our attention are capable of treating many an illness. One such spinach is ‘Thuthi’ about which Senthil Karunakaran, the Siddha doctor gives an account as under:-

Thuthi spinach is a small plant belonging to cotton variety. It is also known as ‘adhipala’ and in English, as ‘Indian mallow’. Its leaves are dark green and heart-shaped. When it blossoms, the flowers will be in yellow color. Its root, seed, leaf, flower and fruit – all possess great medicinal values. Its fruits are again stud-shaped. It will be pretty sweet and is a cooling agent. It is largely grown near the sea shore and street sides. It will grow up to 2 to 3 feet only and is of 29 different varieties out of which ‘paniyara thuthi’ is the one which is commonly and increasingly used.

Thuthi keerai kootu:-

Thuthi keerai – 200 gm

Small onion - 100 gm

Boiled Thoor dhal – 3 T/s

Pepper powder – ½ T/s

Cumin - 1 T/s

Gingelly oil - 3 T/s

Cut the thuthi spinach and small onions into small pieces

Pour Gingelly oil in a pan and put cumin

Put cut thuthi keerai and onion and fry

Pour water and heat the same to the required level

Now put thoor dhal and pepper powder

Required measure of salt to be added

Thuthi keerai kootu is ready for eating with rice and a little bit of ghee. All problems related to piles and white discharge problem of women will be cured.



Specific Medicinal Benefits of Thuthi spinach:-

* Thuthi keerai is the best medicine for curing piles. This can be fried in castor oil and tied over the piles-affected areas with inflamed parts. The swell will subside

If we boil thuthi keerai in water, add milk and brown sugar and then drink it will cure constipation and irritation in the rectum

* Thuthi leaves can be fried in ghee and taken along with rice for 40 to 120 days by women who face white discharge problem

* Thuthi leaves can be boiled in water and this boiled water can be gargled daily to cure bleeding in gum

* Consumption of thuthi leaves will give extra strength to muscles which are why it is called ‘adhipala’

* The leaves can be crushed and the juice can be mixed with tamarind for external application to heal the prolonged wounds

* The juice of this keerai can be mixed with raw rice powder and tied on the swollen parts to be burst and healed

* Blood vomiting can be arrested with the juice of this keerai and sugar

* Thuthi keerai powder with sugar and honey mix will cure ‘megha disease’

* Thuthi leaves can be boiled in hot water for giving fomentation for curing body ache

* The ultimate use of thuthi keerai is its potency to increase the sperm count

* Thuthi keerai may remain unknown but its efficacy is most powerful. Let us take it along with our food and promote our overall well-being.

(This article written in Tamil by Senthilkumar has been reproduced in English by P S Ramamurthy)