Drumstick flowers – natural ‘Viagra’

There is no exaggeration to state that the drumstick is a general panacea in both Siddha and Ayurvedic medicines which is why it is not only available from Mount Himalayas to Kanyakumari but also is used by people in many forms. It is known as ‘Brimma Vriksham’ by the siddars. Normally, when we mention the term drumstick, we will remember it as a vegetable and a type of keerai. But particularly, in drumstick flowers, the value addition is more. That is why an ardent fan has meant in his verse that one drumstick plant which accidentally grew up among other decorative plants in his avenue started flowering when he thought of cutting off the same and same in milk form was so delicious for the taste buds and a form of post-delivery medicine for his young sister.

Drumstick flowers may not be as famous as the drumstick as a vegetable. Its uses are aplenty. Annamary Patti – the naturopathy doctor of Cuddalore precisely confirms that the drumstick flowers have the right potential to cure impotency in men and help the childless couple to be able to have a baby.

In this modern world, life is a rat-race. People’s primary goal is to work hard day and night and earn more money at the expense of their health. This results in mental tension and depression apart from nervous problems. The best medicine is the essence of drumstick flowers to be taken twice a week.

Many people lack interest in family life and sex urge. Drumstick flowers must be ground and mixed in hot milk with brown sugar are to be taken for 48 days to stimulate their interest. Similarly, the drumstick flowers can be dried and powdered before mixing it in honey. If this substance is taken for 48 days, it will cure impotency in men.

Likewise, drumstick flowers should be mixed with badam and milk before heating. If this drink is consumed it will increase the sperm count in men and prevent pre-ejaculation issue also.

This drumstick flower can be taken as food or medicine; it can also be taken along with araikeerai in equal measure which will be good for health.

Drumstick flower can be used in paste form also. Either way, if it is consumed in any form, it will cure diabetes also.

Drumstick flower juice will reduce body heat. It will cure excessive bleeding for the women during their menstruation time etc. It is natural for women to have irritable syndrome during their periods including a headache, stomach ache, mental tension. All these ailments will be remedied by this medicinal flower.

Drumstick flowers can again be powdered and heated with milk for consumption both in the morning and evening. If this practice is regularly done, it will enable the children to improve their memory power as well as prevent memory loss for the older people.

Many people become the victims of constant watching of TV or using the computer as a result of which their vision power is affected gradually and they will be necessitated to wear spectacles. They will have other disorders like the inability to wink their eyes, appearance of flying objects before their eyes, poor vision, constant headache etc. The best medicine is the dried drumstick flower powder is to be mixed with honey and swallowed. This will enhance vision and improve the moisture level in the eyes.

Drumstick flower milk:-

Two handfuls of drumstick flower should be put in 100 ml.milk and boiled. The substance with 3 cardamoms and 4 badam should be mixed and powdered and again added with 200 ml. milk and brown sugar. This drink will be very useful for the general health. Initially, the flavor may be difficult to accept for the taste buds and once acclimatized, it will be very delicious to drink.

Drumstick soup:-

Fry mustard and curry leaves in a pan with coconut oil

Powder coriander, pepper, cumin, ginger, garlic and onion and again fry in the pan

Pour ½ lt.water and boil it until the green aroma disappears

Now put the drumstick flowers and boil again

After boiling the drumstick soup is ready

If required, 1 teaspoon ghee can be added

The above will do away with cold and cough problems

Drumstick rice:-

Boil basmathi rice and spread the rice on a plate

Add little ghee for smoothening

Half-boil drumstick flowers in idly plate

Pour and heat oil in a pan and put onion, cut green chilies and fry

Mix the rice with the drumstick flowers

Add small pieces of capsicum, coriander leaves and pepper powder

Drumstick rice is ready to taste

Drumstick egg curry:-

Pour oil in a pan and fry cumin and cut garlic

Put cut green chili, curry leaves onion and fry separately

Water-soaked drumstick flowers should be put and stirred

Upon boiling, put salt and turmeric powder and cover

After complete boiling, break an egg and mix it in the pan firmly

Drumstick egg curry is ready to eat



Drumstick flowers will increase potency:-

Take equal amount of drumstick keerai and flower and cut them

Fry it in pan with oil

Roasted groundnut should be powdered and mixed with the above

This can be taken along with rice

This can alternatively be used as sambar also

This food item is bound to enhance men’s potency and ability to sustain being together.

Thus drumstick flowers are most ideal and dependable family vegetable for good family life.



(This article written in Tamil by Maria Belsin has been reproduced in English by P S Ramamurthy)