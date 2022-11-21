How well will COP27 reflect in Tamil Nadu?

Tamil Nadu is already prone to extreme weather events. Past reports have suggested that 22 districts in the state are critically water-stressed while 12 are prone to cyclones and other climate change induced disasters. A study conducted by the Indo-German Centre for Sustainability at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras also warned that if the sea levels rose by even one meter by 2050, Tamil Nadu could face financial losses amounting to around Rs.6 lakh crore.

Even the recent Chennai Climate action plan draft shared by the state government showed that urban flooding and sea level rise could cause irreversible damage to public property, resulting in major expenses for the exchequer. In such a scenario 'LOSS AND DAMAGE' discussions become crucial to follow for the state.