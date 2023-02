மும்பை: 90 கன்டெய்னர்களுடன் புறப்பட்ட சரக்கு ரயில் திடீர் மாயமா? - ரயில்வே நிர்வாகம் விளக்கம்!

𝗙𝗔𝗖𝗧 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗖𝗞

The news in circulation about the missing of rake carrying containers from Nagpur to Mumbai is 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁. The clarification issued may please be carried for the correct information of readers. @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/nVIY1proWV