Lower Abdominal Pain - Don’t take it lightly!

There is considerable awareness among the women regarding the presence of cysts and cancerous tumours in the ovaaries. Are you aware of similar kind of incident called Dermoid Cyst that has the possibility of affecting the ovaries? Dr Srikala Prasad, Uro-gynaecologist provides complete information about the dermoid cysts.

“Women living between the stages of puberty till pre-menopause will have the possibility of having the dermoid cysts in their ovaries. There will be structures like hair, tooth and thyroid gland found in these cysts. These cysts are mostly found in only one of the ovaries. It’s rare to have these cysts in both the ovaries. There is very remote possibility to have these cysts turn into cancer cells. But these cysts have the tendency to wriggle within. Therefore, there is a possibility of blocking the blood flow when they wriggle within the ovaries. This will lead to decay of these cysts, leading to high risk of losing one’s life. So one should not ignore the dermoid cysts when diagnosed.

Symptoms and Diagnosis

Those who have dermoid cyst will have severe pain in the lower abdomen that is unbearable. A situation may arise where one who has the cyst to undergo emergency surgery to remove it so as to avoid its wriggling in the ovaries. Some may have no pain even though they carry the cyst within. They will come to know its presence incidentally when they go for annual health check-up or undergoing ultrasound test for some other reasons. Some of the women who are working in software companies come for annual corporate medical check-up and when we carry out ultrasound scanning, then only they will come to know about having those cysts in their ovaries.

We cannot define specific reasons for the women to have those cysts in their ovaries. Similarly, it is not possible to prevent those cysts affecting them. Therefore, if one has unusual pain in the lower abdomen it is better to meet with the gynaecologist at the earliest. Then only it is possible to decide and carry out surgical removal of the cyst. Even at present, women tend to get medicine from the local pharmacies for the reasons of abdominal pain. They should realize that this kind of self-medication practice will lead even to loss of life.

The dermoid cysts cannot be dissolved through medicines and drugs. The only solution for it is surgical removal of them. A dermoid cyst may develop, covering the entire ovary or it can happen in one part of the ovary. Mostly, the cyst will grow inseparably with the ovary, and therefore cannot be easily removed. At this juncture, considering the well-being of the person having the cyst, we may have to remove the ovary along with the cyst. In a very rare situation, though the cyst is found in the ovary, there are ovarian tissues that are not affected by the cyst and therefore only the affected part of the ovary will be surgically removed. The remaining part of the ovary of good condition will continue to function as usual. Because of that reason, the hormonal balance will be maintained and menstrual cycle will continue without any problems. It is not that only the married women will have those dermoid cysts. It can be found in the school and college going women students as well. Those who are unmarried and those who are yet to have children will be specially cared not to damage the ovaries therefore their ability to have children in the future is preserved.

At present, the number of women having annual medical check-up is growing significantly. It is essential for those women to go for ultrasound scanning to check for the well-being of their uterus and ovaries. Above all, it is better to seek medical investigation if there is lower abdominal pain and one should not neglect it. Only at the lower part of the abdomen there are critical organs like uterus, ovaries and fallopian tubes. Similarly, if one has undergone surgery to remove the cyst from one of the ovaries, then it is recommended that the person goes for ultrasound scanning every six months to ensure the remaining part of the ovaries remain normal.

Generally, any kind of cyst surgically removed from the body should be biopsied to check if the cyst is a cancerous tumour. Similarly, the dermoid cysts will also be sent for biopsy. If the biopsy results confirm that the cysts are not cancerous then one should adhere to the regular post-operative care and follow up procedures.

After the surgery, they should not carry heavy weights and also apply pressure while defecating, for a specific period. If one does not follow these recommendations, there is a possibility to suffer from hernia. In the rarest of the rare case, when a biopsied cyst is proved to be cancerous, then one has to undergo treatment against cancer. On the whole, women should not neglect their health and well-being. They should remain cautious and be aware of those health implications”.

(This article written in Tamil by S Kavitha has been transcreated in English by V Amalan Stanley)