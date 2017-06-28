Keezhanelli: Cures from jaundice to infertility

Though growing under our feet there are plants of lower order that protect our health and save our head. In spite of growing without any effort or support in terms of maintenance they tend to grow on their own, but having innumerous medicinal properties. But we never care for them. We have a habit of rushing to a nearby clinic even for a minor health problem. However, there are herbs that could cure a major disease in a humble way at the household level. One such precious medicinal herb is ‘Keezhanelli’ (Phyllanthus niruri).

It has other names too, Keezhkaai nelli or Keezhvai nelli. It is a short shrub, growing along the water bodies, farm bunds and waste lands. The leaves are smaller, resembling tamarind leaves, arranged on either side of the leaf stem. Beneath the leaves present flowers and unripe fruits in perfect rows.

The leaves of the plant contain ‘Phyllanthin’, an active ingredient that adds strong bitterness to the leaves. It is one of the plants that contain more amount of potassium. Its unripe fruits resemble neelikaai, amla or gooseberry, but smaller in size and grow beneath the leaves and hence the name, Keezhanelli. There is another plant called Melanelli as the unripe fruits grow over the leaves. This has also many medicinal properties, says Siddha practitioner, Dr Senthil Karunakaran. He explains about the use of Keezhanelli as given below.

Medicinal properties of Keezhanelli

It cures jaundice. One of the best treatments for jaundice is proved to be Keezhanelli.

It facilitates urination.

It protects eyes from infection and diseases.

Keezhanelli has the property of severe and prolonged headache.

It has the ability to cure liver related diseases as well.

It protects skin from infections such as scabies and skin sores.

It heals the boils and inflammation due to heat.

It cures anemia.

It prevents liver from degradation.

It could cure infertility.

Keezhanelli has the ability to cure renal diseases.

It could control diabetic conditions.

It could relieve from problems related to poor hair growth and facilitate healthy hair.

Methods of using Keezhanelli

Jaundice

Collect the leaves and clean them thoroughly using water. Grind the cleaned leaves. The condition of jaundice will gradually get cured if it is drunk along with lemon juice and butter milk for a specific period. Further, it could protect our liver from the effect of Hepatitis B and C infection.

Diabetes

Diabetic condition will improve if the powder of dry leaves is taken in for three times a day, before food. Further, it could cure any damage to liver and also save one from undergoing dialysis by protecting the kidneys.

Infectious diseases and body heat

Body heat will cool down if one takes in ground Keezhanelli root along with cow milk, thrice daily. It will also protect us from infection.

Stomach ulcer

To a glass of buttermilk add ground Keezhanelli leaves, a handful. Drinking it daily in the morning will cure ulcerative conditions and also other stomach ailments.

Headache

Mix two teaspoon of Gingelly oil, roots of Keezhanelli, cumin seeds and cow milk, grind them together and drink the filtrate. This will relieve headache.

Scabies and skin sores

These skin infections can be cured by taking bath using ground Keezhanelli leaves added with salt.

White discharge

Handful of Keezhanelli leaves to be ground and to it add three glass of water. Boil it to become a glass of extract. Drinking it twice daily will cure from this condition.

Keezhanelli is prominently a cure sure for a collection of disease conditions, including bile and heat related ailments, jaundice and severe bleeding. It’s one of the precious gifts from the earth.

The medicinal properties of Keezhanelli have been documented, as above, in Agathiar Gunapaadam, a kind of medicinal compendium. Nature holds miraculous herbs that could cure major diseases. Let us live a healthy and vibrant life by making use of the herbs gifted to us by the nature.

(This article originally written by Era.Senthilkumar in Tamil has been reproduced in English by V Amalan Stanley)