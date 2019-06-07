எஃப் அண்ட் ஓ : இந்த வாரம் எப்படி இருக்கும்? | F & O Corner

எஃப் அண்ட் ஓ : இந்த வாரம் எப்படி இருக்கும்?

எப்&ஓ சந்தை பல நடைமுறை சிறப்பு குணங்களும் அதிக ரிஸ்க்கும் கொண்டது. தாங்கும் சக்தி மற்றும் ரிஸ்க் குறித்த முழு புரிதலுக்குப்பின்னரே டிரேடர்கள் வியாபாரத்தில் இறங்கவேண்டும். ஒருபோதும் ரிஸ்க் குறித்த முழு புரிதல் இல்லாமல் வியாபாரம் செய்யக்கூடாது. டிரேடிங் முடிவுகள் முழுக்க முழுக்க உங்களுடையதே.

எப் அண்ட் ஓ கார்னர்

07-06-19 டிரேடிங் முடிவில் உள்ள நிலை (ஒரு சில ஜூன் 2019 எக்ஸ்பைரி காண்ட்ராக்ட்களுக்கு மட்டும்)

ப்யூச்சர்ஸ்

ப்யூச்சர்ஸ் ஓப்பன் இன்ட்ரெஸ்ட் ஒரளவு அதிகரித்த ஸ்டாக்குகள்;

ஜூன் 2019 மாத காண்ட்ராக்ட்கள்: BANKBARODA, ITC, IDFCFIRSTB, BHEL, SAIL, TATAPOWER, POWERGRID, SUZLON, TATAGLOBAL, ADANIPOWER, APOLLOTYRE, BANKINDIA, RELCAPITAL, BEL, SBIN, LT, NTPC, TATAMTRDVR, VOLTAS, TATAMOTORS, YESBANK, HINDZINC.

ப்யூச்சர்ஸ் ஓப்பன் இண்ட்ரெஸ்ட் ஒரளவு குறைந்த ஸ்டாக்குகள்:

ஜூன் 2019 மாத காண்ட்ராக்ட்கள்: IDEA, NCC, PNB, PCJEWELLER, WIPRO, MOTHERSUMI, ASHOKLEY, RELINFRA, TATASTEEL, SOUTHBANK, DLF, VEDL, IDBI, NIFTY, ICICIBANK, HINDPETRO, UNIONBANK, AMBUJACEM.

ப்யூச்சர்ஸ் விலை ப்ரிமியத்தில் முடிவடைந்த சில ஸ்டாக்குகள்;

ஜூன் 2019 மாத காண்ட்ராக்ட்கள்: MRF, SHREECEM, EICHERMOT, PAGEIND, BANKNIFTY, BAJAJFINSV, NIFTY, NESTLEIND, ULTRACEMCO, BAJFINANCE, BRITANNIA, BOSCHLTD, DRREDDY, MARUTI, BAJAJ-AUTO, TCS, SRF, ACC, INDIGO, LT, HDFC.

ப்யூச்சர்ஸ் விலை டிஸ்கவுண்டில் முடிவடைந்த சில ஸ்டாக்குகள்;

ஜூன் 2019 மாத காண்ட்ராக்ட்கள்: INFY, JUSTDIAL, RELCAPITAL, HDFCBANK, TORNTPHARM, MINDTREE, TORNTPOWER, BATAINDIA, HINDUNILVR.

அதிக அளவில் டிரேட் நடந்து அதிக அளவில் ஒப்பன் இண்ட்ரெஸ்ட்டும் இருந்த இண்டெக்ஸ் ஆப்ஷன்கள் (ஜூன் 2019 காண்ட்ராக்ட்கள்): NIFTY-11500-PUT, NIFTY-12500-CALL, NIFTY-11000-PUT, NIFTY-12000-CALL, NIFTY-11800-PUT, NIFTY-11700-PUT, NIFTY-12200-CALL, NIFTY-12100-CALL, NIFTY-12400-CALL, NIFTY-12000-PUT, NIFTY-12300-CALL, NIFTY-11600-PUT.

