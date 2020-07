கொரோனா: `மருத்துவமனை அறையில் சிறை?!’ - தெலங்கானா மருத்துவருக்கு நேர்ந்த அவலம்

Dr. Sultana, DMO Fever Hospital, Hyderabad who got affectd with #COVID19 & was admittd in #ThumbayHospital_Chaderghat. She was askd 2 pay ₹1.15 Lakhs 4 a day, She paid ₹40k. She was detaind 4 non payment of bill. This is happening with a #covidwarriors doctor. Kindly help her pic.twitter.com/5zSsMfRMNl