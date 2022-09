``பிரிட்டிஷ் வரலாறு படித்த நான் சோழ வரலாறு பற்றி படிக்கத் தவறிவிட்டேன்" -ஆனந்த் மஹிந்திரா!

Dear sir, then we hope you'll love our movie #PonniyinSelvan1 🗡️ Releasing tomorrow, Sep 30 around the globe.



You can watch the glimpse of THE CHOLA EMPIRE here on YouTube https://t.co/HTnSC9VibD#PS1 🗡️ #PS1FromTomorrow 🐯#ManiRatnam @MadrasTalkies_ @LycaProductions https://t.co/Y6rxujIm2V