தொடர் கனமழை... தண்ணீர் தேசமான பெங்களூரு..! - யார் காரணம்?!

Why is the #Bellandur area of #bangalore flooding so badly?



A clue, in 20 years of indiscriminate concretization of connected #wetlands and disruption of natural water flow



I updated with map-2022, and zoomed in to the area devastated by last night's #bangalorerain. https://t.co/JNJoNj3Yz0 pic.twitter.com/ynOXVIxfZE