Posted Date : 12:23 (08/03/2017)

பனிப்புயல், சுனாமி, சூறாவளி, மின்னல் இவற்றை லைவ்வா பார்த்திருக்கீங்களா? #ScaryNature

கே

மின்னல்

இயற்கையின் கருணையை விட கோபம் பெரியது. சுனாமி, மின்னல், பனிச்சரிவு, நிலநடுக்கம் என அதன் சீற்றங்களை மனிதனால் தாங்கவே முடியாது. அதை சமாளிப்பதெல்லாம் அடுத்த விஷயம். சமீபமாகத்தான் அதைப் பதிவு செய்யவே முடிகிறது நம்மால். அப்படி, சில இயற்கைச் சீற்றங்களைக் காட்டும் வீடியோக்களின் தொகுப்பு இது.

 

 

 

தொகுப்பு- கார்க்கிபவா

கே

33 | Tech savvy | Social media enthusiast | Cinema affectionate | Freethinker | Apple fanboy |

