பனிப்புயல், சுனாமி, சூறாவளி, மின்னல் இவற்றை லைவ்வா பார்த்திருக்கீங்களா? #ScaryNature

இயற்கையின் கருணையை விட கோபம் பெரியது. சுனாமி, மின்னல், பனிச்சரிவு, நிலநடுக்கம் என அதன் சீற்றங்களை மனிதனால் தாங்கவே முடியாது. அதை சமாளிப்பதெல்லாம் அடுத்த விஷயம். சமீபமாகத்தான் அதைப் பதிவு செய்யவே முடிகிறது நம்மால். அப்படி, சில இயற்கைச் சீற்றங்களைக் காட்டும் வீடியோக்களின் தொகுப்பு இது.
Tornado caught on CCTV. pic.twitter.com/O2covbh3YK— Wild Weather. (@wildwildweather) February 21, 2017
Avalanche river. pic.twitter.com/OjQQH3AP5A— Nature is Scary (@TheScaryNature) March 2, 2017
Dog senses an earthquake seconds before it happens. pic.twitter.com/MUu4fgnVhd— Caught on CCTV (@CaughtCctv) March 2, 2017
Fog rolling in. pic.twitter.com/JraEpHMRrq— Nature is Scary (@TheScaryNature) February 20, 2017
Huge flock of birds taking over a city pic.twitter.com/VdhudDtczG— Nature is Scary (@TheScaryNature) February 19, 2017
Man vs. Tsunami pic.twitter.com/6ODSkeUauu— Nature is Scary (@TheScaryNature) February 18, 2017
That was close. pic.twitter.com/lm0N30dcvp— Nature is Scary (@TheScaryNature) February 7, 2017
When you live in Alaska and leave your phone in the car. pic.twitter.com/Zy8UpOGuEh— Nature is Scary (@TheScaryNature) February 4, 2017
A tree gets blasted by lightning pic.twitter.com/IHGsMHHcwg— Nature is Scary (@TheScaryNature) February 2, 2017
Lava stream flowing from Kilauea Volcano into sea pic.twitter.com/tWHqALuLMn— Nature is Scary (@TheScaryNature) February 1, 2017
தொகுப்பு- கார்க்கிபவா