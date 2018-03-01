Profit maximising Share Portfolio... easy and effective tips!

One cannot earn significantly even if one works from the age of twenty and toiling hard till the age of sixty. During the period of our toiling if we are able to invest the money we have earned (Active income) rightly then the invested money (Passive income) will also work for you while we are working.

How?

If Rs 10,000 is invested in a plan that gives you 12% return, it will turn into Rs 30 lakhs in 30 years. If the same amount is invested for 30 years in a plan that gives you 25% return , it will turn into Rs 63.5 lakhs.

The change in return is due to the cumulative interest, the eightth wonder. Do you wonder who will grow our money to that extent of giving a return of 24 percent?

If you invest in the shares of Reliance Industries the MD of the Company, Mukesh Ambani will toil for your money to grow. If you invest with Adani Enterprises, Adani will toil for your money to grow. And if you invest with Tata Steel Company, the Tata group will toil for your money to grow.

Share market investment

If you wish your money to work successfully for you, you should invest with share market. If you want to be a successful investor on share market, you should know which company is performing well and accordingly invest with those companies.

Model Portfolio

For more than the last fifteen years, the Indian share market has been continuously providing 15% COMPOUNDING ANNUAL GROWTH RATE. Though there are many things on which we can invest our earned money, investing on share market is the best means of investment.

For example, in 1996 NIFTY began with 1000 points as base. Currently it has gone beyond 10000 points. It may continue to go ahead in future.

These are the benefits we gain out of investing in the share market. At the same time, you should not forget that there is also risk involved. Though the market may be ascending in the long term, it may dip down now and then . We should learn how to capitalize that phase.

We can categorize investors into three based on the risk.

Those who tend to take low risk – they can invest only in debt market

Those who tend to take medium risk – they can invest part of their money with share market and the balance with debt market

Those who tend to take high risk – they can invest their total money with share market, in a planned manner

We can categorize investors into three based on their age as well.

Those who are between 20 – 30 years can take more risk. Even if they lose their money they have long earning years.

Those who are between 40 – 50 years can take medium risk. They will be in the phase of earning more. But they have only lesser earning years.

Those who are above 60 years can take less risk. This is because they have very short earning years.

Whatever category of investor you belong to, at some point, you have to take risk in your life, to some extent. Let us review how to take such risk by investing with the share market.

How to invest?

The companies should be earning more profit currently and should continue to gain more profit in the future.

List out the companies thus chosen.

Decide at what price the shares should be bought or sold.

Decide to invest the profit gained from a share immediately with another company.

Creating portfolio

The list of the companies you chose to invest is called portfolio. The process of managing the list, specifying when to buy a share, when to sell it, what is the next company to invest on with the money from the recent return is termed as portfolio management. If you do it perfectly you can become a portfolio manager.

You should ensure that your portfolio does not have same kind of shares and it should be a mix of large cap, mid cap and small cap shares.

How to find out those kind of shares?

Large cap companies (companies with more than Rs 10,000 crores market capitalisation)

Mid cap companies (companies with market capitalisation between 1,000 and 10,000 crores)

Small cap companies (companies with less than Rs 1,000 crores market capitalisation)

Large cap shares used to have continued and stable returns. Year after year it brings increased return. It will grow when market goes up and dips down when the market dips down. Again when the market escalates it will also do so.

Mid cap shares tend to provide more returns than the large cap shares. At the same time, it will drastically dip down when the market dips down. There is more risk with it. Small cap shares tend to give very high returns and also very high loss. Therefore one should carefully deal with it.

How to prepare a portfolio bringing together all those three kinds of shares?

Large cap shares – 70%

Mid cap shares – 25%

Small cap shares – 5%

This is a general plan. Those who wish to take less risk can increase the large cap percentage. Those who wish to take more risk can increase the mid cap percentage. It’s better not to increase allocation to Small cap shares. How to improve upon the portfolio for better? You can focus on the shares that contribute to the economic growth of India. The National stock exchange index NIFTY itself is designed so.

The sectors which have occupied more with the NIFTY are, Finance – 35%, Energy – 15%, IT – 10%, Automobile – 10%, Consumer goods – 10%, Metals – 5% and Pharma – 5%. The remaining is occupied by telecom, cement and media – 0.7 – 2%. While preparing the portfolio, you can find out which sectors are performing better and accordingly give priority to those sectors.

Generally, the sectors are also classified as cyclical, defensive and sensitive. Whatever the sector that grow when the economy also grows are termed as cyclical, the sectors that endure and earn more profit when the economy is dull are termed as defensive and the sectors that get affected due to smaller economic changes are termed as sensitive sectors.

I have prepared a model portfolio as given above. If you invest for longer term based on the model portfolio, it is not a miracle to have an average return of 24%.

Benefits of investing in the share market:

You can invest even a small amount of money.

You can sell it anytime and take the money.

If you sell the shares after a year of purchase, the income tax on profit if it exceeds one lac of rupees is only 10%( As per Budget 2018) .

Share market will grow ascending on long term basis.

(This article written in Tamil by T R Arul Rajhan for Naanayam Vikatan magazine dated 3/12/2017 has been reproduced in English by V Amalan Stanley)

