Disclaimer & Disclosures for Nanayam Vikatan

The contents of this webpage /www.vikatan.com/Nanayam Vikatan/ weekly magazine and the website https://www.vikatan.com/business and website https://www.vikatan.com/ (herein after referred as ‘Nanayam Vikatan’ ] are based on information generally available to the public from sources believed to be reliable. No representation is made that it is TIMELY, ACCURATE or COMPLETE.



The recommendations, views, articles, reports, educational/training course material and other contents are provided on an "As Is" basis by Nanayam Vikatan. Use of the information herein is at one's own risk. This is not an offer to sell or solicitation to buy any securities and Nanayam Vikatan will not be liable for any losses (including but not limited to financial/mental) incurred or investment(s) made or decisions taken/or not taken based on the information provided herein. Information contained herein does not constitute a personal recommendation or take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual investors. Before acting on any recommendation, investors should consider whether it is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if necessary, seek an independent professional advice. All content and information is provided on an 'As Is' basis by Nanayam Vikatan. Information herein is believed to be reliable but Nanayam Vikatan does not warrant its completeness or accuracy and expressly disclaims all warranties and conditions of any kind, whether express or implied. Directors, employees and persons associated with Nanayam Vikatan may hold shares in the company/ies discussed herein. As a condition to accessing Nanayam Vikatan content and website, you agree to our Terms and Conditions of Use prescribed from time to time. The performance data (if any) quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results.



Nanayam Vikatan takes no responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in reports compiled by independent analysts/columnists. Nanayam Vikatan has no influence on the reports and assessments of the respective analysts who contributes articles to it. Therefore, Nanayam Vikatan bears no liability or guarantee for this third-party (provided by analyst/columnist) contents. The publication of articles of various analysts/columnists in Nanayam Vikatan does not imply Nanayam Vikatan’s endorsement of or concurrence with the information, conclusions or recommendations contained in such articles/research reports. Nanayam Vikatan does not endorse in any respect the information including but not limited to analyses or projections contained in any analyst/columnist reports/articles published in the magazine/website.



Nanayam Vikatan has taken due care and caution in compilation of data as this has been obtained from various sources including which it considers reliable. However, Nanayam Vikatan does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of any information and it is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for the results obtained from the use of such information. Nanayam Vikatan is also not responsible for any errors in transmission and especially states that it has no financial liability whatsoever to the subscribers / users. The information herein, together with all estimates and forecasts (if any), can change without notice.

Neither Nanayam Vikatan nor its Directors or Analysts or Employees accept any liability whatsoever nor do they accept responsibility for any financial consequences arising from the use of the research or information provided herein.



Nanayam Vikatan expressly disclaims all warranties and conditions of any kind, whether express, implied or statutory pertaining to the Services provided by it including but not limited to implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, data accuracy and completeness and any warranties relating to viruses and non-infringement in the Service and provision of service free from disruption or interruption.



Nanayam Vikatan shall also not be liable for errors, omissions or typographical errors, disruption delay, interruption, failure, deletion or defect of/in the Service provided by it. Nanayam Vikatan does not warrant accuracy of any feed from the stock exchanges/ currency/commodities exchanges or any other third party.

Nanayam Vikatan shall not be liable, directly or indirectly, to the User or any third party, as a consequence of the failure of its equipment, howsoever defined, or that of any Stock exchange/ currency/commodities exchanges, Internet Service Provider, User or any third party to function in such manner as is reasonably expected of such equipment. Nanayam Vikatan shall not be responsible for any downtime of such equipment.



Disclaimer for the contents provided by Dr S Karthikeyan



In addition to the general legal disclaimer given above the following disclaimer / disclosures are made for this web page – contents provided by Dr S Karthikeyan

Disclosure



The views given in this web page is of Dr S Karthikeyan (hereinafter referred as 'SK') who is an independent research analyst and being given for educational purpose only. SK do not hold any share(s) in the company/ies discussed in this web page.



Analyst Certification



Disclosures under the provisions of SEBI (Research Analysts) Regulations 2014



Data in this section/web page is not a buy/sell recommendation but only a compilation of information on various technical/volume based parameters and the data is compiled by Dr S Karthikeyan (an Independent Research Analyst herein after referred as ‘Research Analyst’). Dr S Karthikeyan is a SEBI registered Research Analyst under the SEBI (Research Analysts) Regulations, 2014 with registration number INH200001384.



Analyst certifies that all of the views, if any, expressed in this report reflect his personal views about the subject company or companies and its or their securities, and no part of his compensation was, is or will be, directly or indirectly related to specific recommendations or views expressed in this report. Analyst affirms that there exist no conflict of interest that can bias his views in this report. The Analyst do not hold any share(s) in the company/ies discussed.



Disclosure of Interest Statement



1.Whether Research analyst’s or relatives’ have any financial interest in the subject company/ies and nature of such financial interest? – No; 2. Whether Research analyst or relatives have actual / beneficial ownership of 1% or more in securities of the subject company/ies at the end of the month immediately preceding the date of the document? – No; 3. Whether the research analyst or his relatives has any other material conflict of interest? – No; 4. Whether research analyst has received any compensation from the subject company/ies in the past 12 months and nature of products / services for which such compensation is received? – No; 5. Whether the Research Analyst has received any compensation or any other benefits from the subject company/ies or third party in connection with the research report? – No; 6.Whether Research Analyst has served as an officer, director or employee of the subject company/ies? – No ;7. Whether the Research Analyst has been engaged in market making activity of the subject company/ies? – No.



General terms and conditions of this report/web page



For a detailed disclaimer and disclosure please read the respective disclaimers in www.vikatan.com. Before making an investment/trading decision on the basis of this data you need to consider, with the assistance of a qualified adviser, whether the investment/trading is appropriate in light of your particular investment/trading needs, objectives and financial circumstances.



One year Price history of the daily closing price of the securities covered in this section is available at http://www.nseindia.com/products/content/equities/equities/eq_security.htm (Choose the respective symbol) /name of company/time duration)



GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR THE VIEW GIVEN IN THIS WEB PAGE



SK’s research produces a variety of web page/research products/reports including, but not limited to, fundamental analysis, macro-economic analysis, quantitative analysis, and trade ideas. Recommendations contained in one type of research product may differ from recommendations contained in other types of research, whether as a result of differing time horizons, methodologies, or otherwise. Before making an investment decision on the basis of this research/report, you need to consider, with the assistance of a qualified adviser, whether the advice is appropriate in light of your particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances.



There are risks involved in securities trading. The price of securities can and does fluctuate, and an individual security may even become valueless. The price and value of the investments referred to in this service and the income from them may go down as well as up, and investors/traders may realize losses on any investments/trading. Past performance is not a guide for future performance, future returns are not guaranteed and a loss of original capital may occur.

SK is aims to provide independent and transparent reports to the readers of the Nanayam Vikatan and who access the www.vikatan.com website. The views/opinions expressed are our current opinions as of the date and time and may be subject to change from time to time without notice. Information herein is believed to be reliable but SK and its affiliates do not warrant its completeness or accuracy. SK reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time.



SK and its affiliates, its directors, analyst and employees will not be responsible for any loss or liability incurred to any person as a consequence of his or any other person on his behalf taking any investment/trading decisions based on this document. SK or any of its affiliates/ group companies shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this article. This article should not be construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction.



While efforts have been made to ensure the accuracy of the information provided in this content, either S Karthikeyan and/or Nanayam Vikatan shall not be held responsible for any loss, harm or injury arising in any manner whatsoever, including those arising directly, indirectly, consequentially or otherwise and whether financial, mental or otherwise, caused to any person whatsoever who accesses or uses or is supplied with the web based content provided at www.vikatan.com or who otherwise relies on such content. Readers of www.vikatan.com and users of this service are advised to cross verify the information and to also seek professional and expert advice before taking any decision based on the content provided above or acting on any recommendations made herein.



DETAILS OF ASSOCIATION



Dr S Karthikeyan is a Professor (Finance) in Jansons School of Business, Coimbatore-641 659. He is also a Director in Coimbatore Capital Limited having its registered office at 683, Trichy Road, Coimbatore – 641 005 which is a Trading-cum-Clearing Member of National Stock Exchange of India registered under SEBI (Stock Brokers and Sub-Brokers) Regulation 1992 vide Registration No. INB 230752939/ INF 230752939/ INE 230752939/IN-DP-NSDL-19-97.



He is also a Director in Coimbatore Commodities Limited having its registered office at 683, Trichy Road, Coimbatore – 641 005 which is a Trading-cum-Clearing Member of National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited and Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Limited registered under FMC vide Registration No. FMC Registration No. MCX/TCM/CORP/0886 NCDEX/TCM/CORP/0010.



He is also a Director in Ganesh-Karthik Investment Managers (P) Limited having its registered office at 750/1, First Floor, Poonga Nagar, Civil Aerodrome (P.O.), Coimbatore – 641 014 that provides business consultancy/editorial advisory services.



DISCLOSURE WITH REGARDS TO OWNERSHIP AND MATERIAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST



Neither SK nor his relative have any financial interest in the subject company/companies.



Neither SK or his relative have actual/beneficial ownership of one percent or more securities of the subject company(ies) at the end of the month immediately preceding the date of publication of this report/web page.



Neither SK or his relative have any other material conflict of interest at the time of publication of the report/web page.



DISCLOSURE WITH REGARDS TO RECEIPT OF COMPENSATION



SK has not received any compensation from the subject company(ies) in the past twelve months.

SK has not managed or co-managed public offering of securities for the subject company(ies) in the past twelve months.

SK has not received any compensation for investment banking or merchant banking or brokerage services from the subject company(ies) in the past twelve months.

SK has not received any compensation for products or services other than investment banking or merchant banking or brokerage services from the subject company(ies) in the past twelve months.

SK has not received any compensation or other benefits from the subject company(ies) in connection with the research report.



GENERAL DISCLOSURES



SK has not served as an officer, director or employee of the subject company(ies).

SK has not been engaged in market making activity for the subject company(ies).