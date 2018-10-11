க்ராஷ் டெஸ்ட்டில் 2 ஸ்டார்... சொதப்பிய மாருதி ஸ்விஃப்ட்!

சர்வதேச Global NCAP அமைப்பு நடத்திய க்ராஷ் டெஸ்ட்டில், விட்டாரா பிரெஸ்ஸா 4 ஸ்டார் ரேட்டிங் வாங்கியது தெரிந்ததே. ஆனால், தற்போது அந்த நிறுவனத்தின் டாப் மாடல்களில் ஒன்றான ஸ்விஃப்ட், க்ராஷ் டெஸ்ட்டில் 2 ஸ்டார் ரேட்டிங் வாங்கியிருப்பது தெரியவந்துள்ளது. முந்தைய மாடலுடன் ஒப்பிடும்போது, 2 காற்றுப்பைகள் - ஏபிஎஸ் - EBD - பிரேக் அசிஸ்ட் - ISOFIX - முன்பக்கப் பயணிகளுக்கான சீட் பெல்ட் ரிமைண்டர் மற்றும் Pretensioner போன்ற பல பாதுகாப்பு வசதிகள் ஸ்டாண்டர்டாக இருந்தாலும், Adult Occupant Protection மற்றும் Child Occupant Protection-ல் தலா 2 ஸ்டார் ரேட்டிங்கையே Global NCAP-யிடமிருந்து பெற்றிருக்கிறது புதிய ஸ்விஃப்ட். இத்தகைய குறைவான ரேட்டிங்குக்கு, டிரைவருக்கான குறைவான பாதுகாப்பு & உருக்குலைந்திருக்கும் காரின் கட்டுமானம் ஆகியவையே காரணமாகச் சொல்லப்படுகிறது.

இந்த ரேட்டிங், முந்தைய மாடலைவிட அதிகமே!

`The two star result for adult occupants is due to high compression to the driver chest, unstable structure and poor protection for the feet explained by pedal displacement on the driver side' என இதை மேற்கோள்காட்டி, 2 ஸ்டார் ரேட்டிங்குக்கான விளக்கத்தைத் தந்திருக்கிறது, சர்வதேச Global NCAP அமைப்பு. 2014-ம் ஆண்டில் இதே அமைப்பால் க்ராஷ் டெஸ்ட் செய்யப்பட்ட முந்தைய ஸ்விஃப்ட் காரில், காற்றுப்பைகள் - ISOFIX - ஏபிஎஸ் என எந்தப் பாதுகாப்பு வசதியும் இல்லாததால், ஜீரோ ஸ்டார் ரேட்டிங்கையே பெற்றிருந்தது. இதனுடன் ஒப்பிடும்போது தற்போதைய மாடலின் Safety ரேட்டிங் உயர்ந்திருந்தாலும், ஐரோப்பிய மாடலுடன் ஒப்பிடும்போது இந்திய மாடலின் பாதுகாப்பு குறைவாக இருப்பது ஏன் என்ற கேள்வியை எழுப்பியிருக்கிறது Global NCAP.

இதுகுறித்து Global NCAP சொல்வது என்ன?

`The Indian version underperformed in the frontal crash test and is offering less safety features like side body and curtain airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) that are standard for Europe, in India are not even optional' என Global NCAP-ன் ஆய்வறிக்கையில் குறிப்பிடப்பட்டிருக்கிறது. ஸ்விஃப்ட்டின் 2 ஸ்டார் ரேட்டிங் பற்றிப் பேசிய இந்தச் சர்வதேச அமைப்பின் Secretary General - David Ward கூறியதாவது, ``The latest version of the Swift sold in India has improved and it is good to see dual airbags as standard. This confirms the beneficial effect of the Indian Government’s new crash test regulations. But the performance of the Swift sold in Europe and Japan shows that a better safety performance is still possible, so Global NCAP would like to see Maruti Suzuki aim higher'' எனப் பேசியுள்ளார்.

இதைப் பற்றித் தனது கருத்தைத் தெரிவித்திருக்கும் Global NCAP அமைப்பின் Technical Director - Alejandro Furas கூறியது இதுதான்... ``Maruti Suzuki proved with the Brezza that they can produce locally models with high safety performance. They should do the same with the Swift and at least make it available in the model range added safety features available as standard in the European and Japanese version.''

ஒரே கார்தான்... ஆனால் Make in India-க்கு ஒரு தரம்; Rest of World-க்கு வேறு தரம்!

இவர்கள் கூறியதில் நியாயம் இருப்பதாகவே தோன்றுகிறது. ஆம், கடுமையான விதிமுறைகளைக்கொண்ட Euro NCAP அமைப்பு, கடந்த ஆண்டில் ஐரோப்பிய நாடுகளில் விற்பனை செய்யப்படும் ஸ்விஃப்ட் காரை க்ராஷ் டெஸ்ட் பரிசோதனைக்கு உட்படுத்தியிருந்தது. இதில் Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), முன்பக்க - பக்கவாட்டு - Curtain காற்றுப்பைகள் இருந்ததால், 3 ஸ்டார் ரேட்டிங்கைப் பெற்றிருந்தது. ஆக, மாருதி சுஸூகி நிறுவனத்தின் மீது அதிகப்படியான அபிமானத்தைக்கொண்டிருக்கும் இந்தியாவுக்கு ஒரு தரத்திலும், சர்வதேசச் சந்தைகளுக்கு ஒரு தரத்திலும் கார்களைத் தயாரித்து விற்பனை செய்யும் கோட்பாடு என்று மாறுமோ?