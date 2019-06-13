சிங்கத்தின் முகத்தில் பர்த்டே கேக்கை அடித்த விலங்கு நல ஆர்வலர் - வறுத்தெடுக்கும் நெட்டிசன்கள்! | NGO head faces black-lash after smashing birthday cake in pet lion’s face

ப்ளேன்ட் ப்ரிஃப்கனி என்பவர், Kurdish American Co-operation Organization என்னும் பிரபல NGO-வின் தலைமைச் செயல் அதிகாரி. இவர், சமீபத்தில் தனது இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் கணக்கில் பதிவிட்ட வீடியோ ஒன்று, சமூக வலைதளங்களில் பெரும் சர்ச்சையாக வெடித்திருக்கிறது. லியோ என்னும் சிங்கத்தின் பிறந்தநாள் கொண்டாட்ட வீடியோதான் அது.
செல்லப்பிராணியாக வளர்க்கப்படும் இந்த சிங்கத்தின் முகத்தில், பர்த்டே கேக் அடிக்கும் காட்சிதான் இந்த சர்ச்சைக்கு முக்கியக் காரணம். என்ன நடக்கிறது என்று புரியாமல் இருக்கும் லியோ, கேக் அடித்ததும் பதறி ஓடுகிறது. சுற்றியிருக்கும் அனைவரும் குதூகலிக்கின்றனர். 'மனிதர்கள் முகத்தில் ஜாலியாக கேக் அடிப்பதும், சிங்கத்தின் முகத்தில் அடிப்பதும் ஒன்றா?' என இவரை வறுத்தெடுக்கின்றனர் நெட்டிசன்கள்.
இதற்குப் பின் வீடியோவை டெலீட் செய்த ப்ரிஃப்கனி, அவரது கணக்கில் மன்னிப்பு கேட்டார். அதில், "நான் வேண்டுமென்று இதைச் செய்யவில்லை. உணர்ச்சிவசப்பட்டே இதைச் செய்தேன். லியோ எனது நெருங்கிய நண்பன். நான் செய்தது தவறுதான். அதற்காக அனைவரிடமும் மன்னிப்பு கேட்டுக்கொள்கிறேன்" என்றார் ப்ரிஃப்கனி. மேலும், எப்படி தாயை இழந்து தனியாகத் தவித்த லியோவை மீட்டெடுத்தார் என்ற கதையையும் கூறினார். விரைவில் லியோ காட்டுக்கு அனுப்பப்படும் என்றும் கூறினார்.
ஆனால், இதுவும் மக்களால் நல்ல விதத்தில் எடுத்துக்கொள்ளப்படவில்லை. 'காட்டில் வாழ எந்த வித பயிற்சியும் இல்லாத சிங்கத்தை திடீரென காட்டில் கொண்டுவிட்டால் அது எப்படி உயிர்பிழைக்கும்?' என கேள்வி எழுப்புகின்றனர். ப்ரிஃப்கனியின் செயல்கள் சர்ச்சையாவது இது முதல் முறை இல்லை. கடந்த வருடம் இப்படித்தான் இரண்டு கரடிகளை வனப்பகுதியில் விட்டனர். ஆனால், இந்த நிகழ்வைப் படம்பிடிக்க வந்த பத்திரிகையாளர்களைத் தாக்கின அந்தக் கரடிகள்.
I have never intentionally intended to abuse Leo, moreover, I would never want to hurt him in any way. The birthday video of me and Leo was pure emotions of overwhelmingness and excitement that I had while celebrating his birthday. He has grown to be my very best friend and I love him beyond words. When I found him in the wilderness, he was alone, small and weak without a mother. If he had gotten into the wrong hands, he wouldn't have made it alive. I provided him a safe home, a good environment, veterinary care and everything needed to sustain the his health until he grew. My plan was never to keep him in captivity, but rather raise him until he was well enough and old enough to be let out into the wild again. I have built my organization on rescuing endangered animals, raising them, providing them with all the care and treatment that they need and then releasing them back into their natural habitat. One of my yearly projects include releasing captivated wild bears into the mountains, where they belong. I admit, it was wrong for throwing a cake in Leo's face, I have let my emotions of excitement take over and I apologize to those whom I have offended. I'm not an animal abuser, I love animals! I'm constantly working on projects that show how important animals are to me, especially Leo and how much I care for his well-being. I assure you that Leo is safe and will soon return to the wild.