"தெலுங்கு திரைப்படங்களைத் தமிழகத்தில் வெளியிட அனுமதிக்க மாட்டோம்” - விஜய்க்கு ஆதரவாக சீமான் அறிக்கை

Facing stiff competition from #Hollywood & #Tamil films, Telugu Film Producers Council has asked its Exhibition partners to give PREFERENCE to their straight lang releases & not dubbed ones, spcly on key festivals !..taking bull by its thorns

